British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death
He's being remembered as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."
People in the U.K. are dealing with the sudden and shocking death of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was stabbed to death at a public event on Friday.
The 69-year-old was chatting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when someone stabbed him several times, police told BBC News. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and also recovered a knife at the scene.
Amess was an MP for almost 40 years and was known for fighting against bullying and animal cruelty. He was married and had five kids.
"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."
Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge also mourned Amess in a tweet.
Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge also mourned Amess in a tweet.
It's been five years since an MP has been killed in the U.K. The last incident was in 2016 when politician Jo Cox was shot and stabbed.
Both Cox and Amess were attacked at public meetings with their constituents.