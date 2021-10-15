Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death

He's being remembered as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death
@amessd_southend | Twitter

People in the U.K. are dealing with the sudden and shocking death of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was stabbed to death at a public event on Friday.

The 69-year-old was chatting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when someone stabbed him several times, police told BBC News. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and also recovered a knife at the scene.

Amess was an MP for almost 40 years and was known for fighting against bullying and animal cruelty. He was married and had five kids.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge also mourned Amess in a tweet.

It's been five years since an MP has been killed in the U.K. The last incident was in 2016 when politician Jo Cox was shot and stabbed.

Both Cox and Amess were attacked at public meetings with their constituents.

From Your Site Articles

Canadians Can Finally Travel To The UK Without Quarantining From Next Week

Get in quick before those flight prices go up!

Studio023 | Dreamstime, Niserin | Dreamstime

Canadians will not be required to quarantine when they visit the U.K. from next week.

Effective Monday, August 30, Canada will be placed on the UK's green travel list, which means travellers do not need to quarantine. They still need to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to leaving Canada and will be required to book another test within two days after arriving in the U.K.

Keep Reading Show less

Boris Johnson Tells Soccer Racists To 'Crawl Back Under The Rock From Which You Emerged'

Black players have faced racist abuse after England's 2020 Euros loss.👇⚽️

@borisjohnsonuk | Instagram, @England | Instagram

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed anybody sending racist abuse to England's players after the team's loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Speaking during a press conference on July 12, a day after England played Italy in the tournament final, Johnson described feeling "sad and rueful but also filled with pride and hope."

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Officials Say UK Variant May Be Linked To Outbreak With Nearly 80 COVID-19 Cases

Dr. de Villa says she believes it's the first workplace outbreak related to the variant.
Belmont Meats | Google Maps

On Monday, February 1, city officials announced that they suspect the Toronto U.K. variant was responsible for a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a meat processing plant.

Seventy-eight employees at Belmont Meats, a meat production facility in Toronto, have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them have screened positive for U.K. variant B.1.1.7. 

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Predicts That Cases Will Keep Going Down Unless Virus Variants Continue To Spread

The variants pose a "significant threat" to Ontario, officials say.
Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Premier of Ontario | YouTube

In their latest modelling projections, Ontario officials said that new daily case numbers could get higher again if COVID-19 virus variants in Ontario begin to spread more and more.

Presenting the modelling on Thursday, officials said that the virus variants pose "a very big challenge" for containing the disease.

Keep Reading Show less