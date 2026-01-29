We asked Canadians if they buy made-in-Canada products in 2026 and here's the reality
"Politics don't affect the groceries in my house."
You probably see made-in-Canada signs and Canadian flags on products at grocery stores in Canada.
But Narcity wanted to find out if shoppers still buy Canadian in 2026.
That's because around this time last year, the push to buy Canadian started to ramp up as Donald Trump threatened tariffs and Canada becoming the 51st state.
So, we recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Are you still buying made-in-Canada products at grocery stores in 2026?"
There have been almost 900 comments, with people not only sharing whether or not they buy Canadian but also why.
A lot of Canadians revealed to Narcity that they are still shopping for made-in-Canada items at grocery stores.
Here's what those shoppers said about buying Canadian:
"Certainly! Why would I stop?"
Debra Euler Simms
"Hell yes! Price difference is minimal if at all."
Doug McIntosh
"I buy 1) Canadian and 2) anything else other than [the] USA if no Canadian version [is] available."
David Dossett
"Only time we've bought American in almost a year is if it is an absolute essential and we can't find a Canadian or at very least non-American equivalent."
Robert Laite
"Most of the products I purchase are from Canada. I do get things from other countries. I will only purchase a U.S. product because there is not any other provider in the stores."
Barbara Jackson
"Yes, even if it is higher priced."
Sherry Peters
"Canada first, and if need be, anywhere else but the USA."
Kathy Dauplaise
"No longer shop at the big grocery stores. Drive to another town that has a small family-owned store. Love the Canadian choices, and if not Canadian, products from other countries that are not American."
Kimberley Summers
"Yes, this should never stop."
Ethem Erdoganoglu
"Yes or I do without!"
Carol Otto
"More than ever."
Kathleen Cranley
"Every chance I get."
Tracy Doerner Mouaikel
"Yup. I'm less diligent than I was, but still try to make the effort where it makes sense."
Joshua W Boudreau
"Even more so now."
Cheryl Lynne Bradley
"Yes definitely. Great products, and it's good for the Canadian economy. Who wants American when Canadian is better?"
Wilma Sohye Bond
"Absolutely, unless there is no other option."
Valerie Smith
"Have been for many years! Will continue to."
Ainsley Moore
"Yep, I look at everything I buy. In the beginning, it was time-consuming and awkward. Now, it's just a normal thing that I do."
Rosaleen Hartwick
"Yes, and I won't be stopping anytime soon."
Teresa Napoli
"If it's American... it stays on the shelf!"
Maxine Braun
"Yes. Buying local just makes sense."
Stephanie Sears
"Definitely, finding more and more every day."
Judy Crawley
"Yes. Unfortunately, our only grocery store still brings in American products, so we have to do without sometimes."
Debra Baldrey Jackson
"Yes, anywhere but [the] USA. Surprising how we can actually do without a lot of things that were once a daily routine."
Alice Gjesdal Bourcier
Some people commented that buying made-in-Canada products isn't a priority.
A few even said they never chose Canadian items at grocery stores.
Here's what those people told Narcity about not buying Canadian:
"No. My priorities: 1. Quality. 2. Price."
H.T Thai
"Nope! I haven't really changed what I buy."
Gloria Suvanto
"I buy whatever I want. Don't care where it comes from."
Josie Jamieson
"No. I will buy what I like and can afford."
Daniel Klassen
"Nope. Quality and price come first."
Carsten Pladsbjerg
"Nope, politics don't affect the groceries in my house."
Jeff Simms
"No. But I never did."
Andrew Holland
"No, I'm getting whatever is [the] best price."
Marcel Ouellet
"Never started."
Tyler Foley
"No. I buy what's affordable and of good quality, regardless of where it's from."
Kyle Evans
"I cross the border, buy and come back."
North Ash
"I grab what I can where I can. So no Canadian-made unless it's priced down at the time by chance."
Cody Pelletier
"Nope, I still support the USA."
Ty Giles
While a lot of shoppers either said yes or no, it's not so clear-cut for other shoppers.
Some people commented that buying Canadian and made-in-Canada products at grocery stores depends on affordability, availability and other factors.
A few said even if they can't buy a Canadian item, they'll choose one that's not from the U.S. instead.
Here's what those Canadians told Narcity about whether or not they buy made-in-Canada products in 2026:
"We're buying from any country that isn't the U.S."
Annie Romanetti
"Whatever's cheaper."
Rania Awada
"Sometimes, but not because it's Canadian. Because the price is good or the product is better."
Rina Gribovsky
"Honestly, I buy the most cost-effective options, but most of the stuff I buy ends up being non-American."
Angela Baratta
"We try the best we can. Having two kids, we also have to buy what we can afford when it comes to large grocery orders."
Jesse Kingcott
"I support whoever makes it affordable."
Carl White
"Trying hard, just wish there was more Canadian products easily available in our stores."
Kelly Snow-Rossini
"Not out of my way to do so. If it happens to be cool. If not, oh well."
Brian J. M. Leitner
"I buy whatever is the cheapest, no matter which country it comes from."
Steve Barnett
"Unfortunately, I'm not that privileged, I have to shop for the best price."
Dallas Fillardeau
"Of course, I'll look at it, but sometimes my budget doesn't allow it, or I have a brand loyalty I'm not interested in changing."
Ashley Tanya
"I buy whatever is most affordable, no matter where it comes from."
James Buss
"I try, but sometimes there is no alternative."
Bruce McAra
Even though most shoppers told Narcity they still opt for made-in-Canada products or try to as much as possible, we found out that buying Canadian isn't a choice everyone is making.
READ NEXT: Canada just announced a new grocery benefit & massive GST/HST Credit increase
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.