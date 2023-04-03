Alberta's GDL Rules Have Changed & Here's What You Need To Know
Drivers can save some cash!
Alberta is finally changing its graduated driver's licence rules and it'll mean drivers in the province will be able to save some serious cash.
In a statement, the Alberta government announced that eligible drivers that are part of the Alberta GDL will be able to get their full licence without taking an advanced road test.
As of April 1, drivers who haven't completed their advanced road test could be eligible to exit the GDL program. The government said around 500,000 drivers in Alberta could be able to get their full licence under the new rules.
The GDL program meant new drivers had to complete 24 months of driving on probation and had to complete an advanced road test to get a full licence.
However, in a statement, the Alberta Government said around 65% of drivers and 99% of motorcyclists didn't take the advanced test.
Cutting costs and red tape for young drivers - April 1, 2023Your Alberta | Youtube
Under the new rules, drivers will be under the GDL program until they receive a letter from the government to let them know they have been removed.
The move will save drivers $154 on taking the advanced road test.
In a press conference announcing the change, Minister Devin Dreeshen said the advanced test is a "costly administrative hurdle" that prevents most people from taking it.
In order to be eligible, you'll need to be over 18 years old, have completed 24 months of probationary driving and be suspension or demerit-free for the last 12 months too.
Anyone who has taken a Class 5 or Class 6 driver training program could shorten the 24-month probationary period by up to six months too.
Anyone who needs to leave the GDL program urgently can head to the registry to confirm their eligibility to leave and their licence will be exchanged free of charge.
The government added that from June 25, it will be introducing technology which will automatically exit eligible drivers from the GDL program.
According to the government, about 700,000 Albertans are currently in the GDL program.