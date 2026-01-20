An enchanting Alberta small town was named among the world's top places to visit this February

A person standing on a small town street in the winter. Right: Banff town.

This small town in Canada was ranked among the best placed to visit in the world this February 2026.

This cozy little Canadian town tucked away in the mountains was ranked among the best in the world to visit in February 2026. With snow-covered peaks surrounding small town streets that glow under twinkling lights, it's not hard to imagine why people love this spot.

Visiting in the colder months is like stepping into a winter fairytale — which is how Banff landed the fifth spot on US News' list of the Best Places to Visit in February. The ranking highlighted the snowy mountain views, outdoor adventures, and the one-of-a-kind location.

"The Alberta town's location in the Canadian Rockies within Banff National Park, Canada's first national park, means it offers plenty of opportunities for winter hiking, snowshoeing and wildlife viewing."

Adventure is at the doorstep of this town, with Banff Sunshine Village, Mount Norquay Ski Resort and Lake Louise Ski Resort all nearby.

After hitting the slopes, you can warm up in the Banff Upper Hot Springs, soaking in the steamy mineral water.

You can also pop over to the famous Lake Louise, where you can glide along the frozen lake and take in the iconic scenery.

The outdoor pursuits never really end, with snowshoeing, dog sledding, cross-country skiing, and fat biking all go-tos here. Then there's the town center, where you'll find cozy cafes and cute boutiques lining the idyllic streets. Stroll down Bear Street — where you'll find art galleries, retailers, and restaurants — to get your local shopping done.

One of the main perks of Banff is that it's just an hour and a half away from the cityof Calgary, making it easy to get there.

If you want to make this winter a little extra magical, Banff is the spot ot do it.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

