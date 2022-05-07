Calgary Is Getting Glowing Kayaks & It’s The Ultimate Summer After-Dark Adventure
These aren't your regular kayaks!
Summer is on its way and if you're looking for a fun evening activity in Calgary, it can't get better than this.
Next month, you'll be able to rent a glowing kayak on the Glenmore Reservoir and it looks like the dreamiest way to spend a warm evening.
The Illuminated Escapes experience is being launched by Calgary Kayaks in June, and you'll be able to board one of their rainbow-coloured glowing kayaks and head out into the reservoir and make the most of those long summer nights.
The fully transparent boats are fitted with LED lights in a variety of colours and they even come complete with a Bluetooth speaker so you can float across the reservoir to the soundtrack of your choice.
Boat trips are self-guided so you'll need to make sure you're prepared to dock your canoes without help.
Calgary Kayaks offers single-seater and tandem boats so you can go solo or float with a friend. The rentals last for 90 minutes and prices start from $70 for a single or $120 for a tandem.
The boats are due to open in June, but an exact date is yet to be confirmed as it's all weather-dependent.
If you're Edmonton-based, similar kayaks will be available to float along the North Saskatchewan River too so you don't have to miss out on the fun. Edmontonians will also be able to hit the water starting in June.
It's time to start planning your summer bucket list, and definitely add a night out on the water to it!
Illuminated Escapes
Price: Kayaks are $70 for single and $120 for tandems.
Address: Heritage Park boat launch – 8003 14 St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: These glowing kayaks also come with a Bluetooth speaker so you can have the ultimate magical summer evening to the soundtrack of your choice.