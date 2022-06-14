NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best canadian cities

4 Of The 'World’s Most Picturesque Running Cities' Can Be Found Right Here In Canada

Time to dig out those runners.

Someone running in Calgary.

Someone running in Calgary.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Calgary was recently named Canada's healthiest city, but it looks like Cowtown has another claim to fame as a new ranking has declared it one of the most picturesque running cities in the world.

A ranking by SportsShoes looked at the number of Instagram photos posted by runners from over 600 cities under the hashtag "run" with the city name to find the most Instagrammable spots in the world.

Calgary came in 10th place on the world ranking, with Calgarians sharing 26,852 snaps of their beautiful city — from its green and lush parks to riverside runs.

Ottawa was the second Canadian city to place on the list at 11, with 26,161 photos, while Toronto came in at number 13 with 22,966 pictures. Vancouver took the 20th spot with 14,184 running photos posted to Instagram.

If you're looking for some top running routes further afield, the top city in the world for running photos was London with 96,414 photos shared, followed by Chicago and Boston in the U.S., with 56,963 photos and 54,609, respectively.

Calgary was also ranked as the sixth most picturesque running city in North America, followed by Ottawa in seventh, Toronto in ninth place and Vancouver coming in at 14.

It's not hard to see why so many runners are sharing photos of Calgary. The city is packed with incredible spots to get outside and take in the fresh air. From running alongside the Bow River to the open fields of Nose Creek, there are some stunning places to explore on foot.

Runners in the city can also take advantage of some of the most scenic trails in the Canadian Rockies, so they're really spoiled for choice.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...