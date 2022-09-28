What's Open & Closed In Alberta For The 2022 National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
It's September 30.
Friday, September 30 marks the second annual National Day For Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
The day was established in 2021 to honour "the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities," the Government of Canada said.
September 30 is a federal holiday which means Canada Post and banks will be shut, but many malls and stores will still be open in Alberta.
Canadians are also encouraged to wear orange to honour survivors of residential schools.
Here's what is open and closed in Alberta for the National Day For Truth and Reconciliation:
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open regular hours
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will be operating on a Saturday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on their regular weekday schedules, with no public, catholic or post-secondary school trips.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last entry is at 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: Village Square and Southland Leisure Centres are open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Calaway Park: Closed.