NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
flair airlines

Canada's Airlines Don't Want Flair Airlines To Be Exempt From A Rule Requiring It To Be Canadian

Flair said that the other airlines "are teaming up to protect their high fares."

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Flair Airlines airplane. Right: Air Canada airplane.

Flair Airlines airplane. Right: Air Canada airplane.

@flairairlines | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's "ultra-low-cost carrier" Flair Airlines could get shut down for not being Canadian enough and other carriers in this country don't want it to be exempt from the rule.

Flair is under review by the Canadian Transportation Agency and a preliminary determination on March 3 said that the airline might not be controlled by Canadians which could mean it's not really "Canadian."

"Flair holds licenses authorizing domestic, scheduled international, and non-scheduled international air services. Pursuant to the [Canada Transportation Act], Flair must be Canadian to provide these air services," the agency said.

The carrier could lose its right to operate in this country if it's found that too much of its operations are controlled by an American partner but according to Global News, it asked for an exemption.

On April 19, the CEOs of the National Airlines Council of Canada (which represents Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP and WestJet) and the Air Transport Association of Canada (which represents Canadian carriers of all categories) issued a joint statement about the exemption request from Flair.

"Canada's airlines are calling on the government of Canada to reject Flair Airlines' request for an exemption under the Act," the CEOs said.

They claimed that if the exemption is granted, Flair would operate "outside the bounds of existing Canadian law" which would set a "troubling precedent" that threatens the confidence of Canadians in the travel industry.

"By failing to comply with basic, longstanding Canadian ownership and control rules, Flair places considerable uncertainty on the shoulders of [travellers], potentially leaving them stranded without a backstop," the CEOs said.

In a statement shared with Narcity, Flair CEO Stephen Jones claimed that "Air Canada deployed anticompetitive practices against WestJet and WestJet borrowed from Air Canada's playbook to launch anticompetitive practices against Flair Airlines."

"They are teaming up to protect their high fares, which is great for them but not for Canadian families," Jones said. "Without Flair, Canada has some of the highest airfare in the world."

The Canadian Transportation Agency has given Flair 60 days from when the preliminary determination was issued to respond.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...