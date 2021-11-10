Canada Has One Of The World’s Best Reputations Right Now But Another Country Is Still #1
A new poll has ranked countries based on their public perception.👇🇨🇦
A new poll that considers the public perception of countries around the world has ranked Canada in second place.
The 2021 Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index considers factors like a country's culture, tourism, immigration, exports, investments, people and governance.
Germany took the top spot overall on the "nation brand" ranking for this year, praised in particular for its products and businesses, its work to fight poverty and its sporting achievements, among other things.
It beat out Canada — which took second place — to retain its prime position for the fifth year in a row.
It's still good news for Canada's global perception though, as the country has jumped from third place in 2020.
Per the research, Canada ranks highly when it comes to its governance, people, immigration and investment, as well as its exports, tourism and culture.
Also in the top five were Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom, although the latter slipped from second to fifth between 2020 and 2021. According to the poll, Britain falls short with regard to its government and its people, "notably on the perceptions of the welcoming nature of its people and protecting the environment."
France, Switzerland, the United States, Sweden and Australia round out the report's top 10, with the U.S. beginning to rebound from its "notable decline" in 2020, which had been triggered by "sharp decreases" in governance, tourism, immigration and investment.