Canada Is Testing New Tech That Could Change What's Allowed In Your Carry-On Bag At Airports
Travelling with a carry-on bag could soon get easier. ✈️
Most travellers have, at some point, worried about exactly what is allowed in a carry-on bag in Canada.
Many of us will have desperately downed a drink before travelling through security, spent five minutes digging out laptops from the bottom of our mini suitcases, or been forced to throw away a moisturizer or perfume that had been forgotten about in our carry-on bags.
However, things could be set to change, as Canada is currently testing technology that would enable travellers to keep things like larger-volumes of liquid or laptops in their carry-on bags during security checks.
Last week, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) spoke to Global News about the tech, which "may allow passengers to keep liquids and large electronics in their carry-on bags."
A spokesperson for CATSA confirmed that Canada is both trialing and looking at purchasing technology that could relax tight restrictions on what's permitted to go in a carry-on bag.
"Purchasing this equipment in Canada requires a competitive process that we plan to undertake shortly,” a spokesperson said.
However, it's not a change Canadian travellers can expect to see overnight.
“Given the number of airports in Canada, any adoption of this technology will need to be phased in over time,” the agency told Global News.
While it all seems pretty vague right now, CATSA's 2022 annual report says that the type of equipment being tested is Computed Tomography (CT) – the same tech that has recently made headlines in the U.K.
Last week, it was announced that U.K. airports plan to relax restrictions on carry-on luggage within the next two years, with limitations on liquids and laptops to be axed.
According to the British government, high-tech 3D scanners will enable travellers to "leave liquids and large electrical items in cabin luggage as they go through security, reducing hassle for passengers."
CATSA's report cited similar benefits of the equipment, noting that it would "improve security effectiveness and detection capabilities, while also reducing the need for passengers to divest items such as large electronics, there by advancing CATSA's objective to enhance the customer experience."
Right now, it's not clear exactly what changes Canada would implement to carry-on bag restrictions if the tech was adopted at Canadian airports.
In the U.K. though, we know the equipment will bring "the eventual end to 100ml rule on liquids at large airports."
Like in Canada, passengers travelling from the U.K. are currently not permitted to take any liquids, gels or aerosols over 100 ml in their carry-on bag. Anything under 100 ml must be in a clear plastic bag, which must be removed from cabin baggage at security checkpoints.
The plastic bag requirement will be lifted by June 2024, the U.K. government says, and the 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to two litres. Passengers will no longer be asked to remove liquids, gels, aerosols or electronics from their bags for inspection.
Fingers crossed, eh Canada?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.