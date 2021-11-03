Canada's Lithium-Ion Battery Class Action Ends Soon & You Can Get Money For Your Electronics

"A class action is a procedural device that permits one or more plaintiffs to file and prosecute a lawsuit on behalf of a larger group, or 'class,'" according to the Wex Legal Dictionary. They are often filed against government entities, financial institutions, manufacturers, retailers or even employers.
Although many people can be impacted by a single class action suit, you won't always be contacted directly about your involvement. With that in mind, here are some of the biggest class action suits happening in Canada right now that could put money straight back into your pocket:
Lithium-ion battery products
How Much You Can Get: $20+ per person
Who Can Apply: Lawsuits in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. allege that a number of manufacturers conspired to fix prices for lithium-ion batteries and products containing them.
This includes electronics like laptops, notebook computers, tablets, e-book readers, MP3 players, handheld GPS systems, cellphones, smartphones and more.
You don't even need a receipt to qualify if you bought an eligible electronic device with a lithium-ion battery between 2000 and 2012. Undocumented claims (with no proof of purchase) will pay out at $20 per person. Those who'd like to get more money back must have dated receipts.
Apple iPhones, AppleCare
How Much You Can Get: Up to $300 per person
Who Can Apply: The lawsuit claims that Apple violated part of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act with product batteries that have a "limited lifespan." All Quebecers who have bought an iPhone from Apple since December 29, 2014, qualify.
Customers who have purchased AppleCare or AppleCare+ products since December 20, 2015, could also get reimbursed.
It's worth noting that although it has been authorised, there is not yet a formal settlement in this case. The suit is asking for $300 in punitive damages, although Apple is contesting the claim.* You can keep up to date with what's happening here.
Microsoft Canada
How Much You Can Get: Up to $250 per person
Who Can Apply: This suit accuses Microsoft and Microsoft Canada of conspiring to illegally increase product prices.
It's open to Canadians from across the country, allowing them to claim money back for Microsoft PC software purchased between December 23, 1998, and March 11, 2010. This includes Windows, Office, Word, Excel or MS-DOS.
Dell desktop computers bought during the same period are also included, providing they have a Microsoft operating system and an Office suite.
Vanilla Visa & MasterCard prepaid cards
How Much You Can Get: Varies
Who Can Apply: In March, a $17 million settlement involving Vanilla Visa and MasterCard prepaid cards was approved. It affects Ontario residents who used one of those cards between November 29, 2011, and April 30, 2014.
As the cards reportedly go against Ontario regulations for "charging certain fees and seizing unused balances on prepaid payment cards," locals can now make a claim via the Gift Card Class Action website.
Apple MacBook Pro
How Much You Can Get: $175
This settlement involves Apple (again) and customers with a 15 or 17-inch 2011 MacBook Pro. It was filed in relation to a common graphics issue with the device.
This class action lawsuit is open to Quebec residents who own the product, as well as residents from elsewhere who bought this particular item in Quebec. They must have a receipt for the purchase dated before December 31, 2017.
Eligible claimants can get $175 per device, in addition to repair expenses that have not already been reimbursed.
