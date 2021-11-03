Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Money

Canada's Lithium-Ion Battery Class Action Ends Soon & You Can Get Money For Your Electronics

You don't need a receipt, either!

Canada's Lithium-Ion Battery Class Action Ends Soon & You Can Get Money For Your Electronics
Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

November is here, which means next month is the last month that you can make a claim in Canada's lithium-ion battery class action lawsuit.

The class action, which was announced back in August 2021, has a deadline of December 17, which is fast approaching at this point. However, eligible Canadians can still make a claim.

You're eligible to claim money from the class action suit if you purchased an electronic device with a lithium-ion battery between 2000 and 2012.

If you did make an eligible purchase but don't have a receipt, you can still submit a claim and receive up to $20 as a result. If you do have a receipt of your eligible purchase, you could receive even more money than that depending on what you bought.

The total amount of money to be doled out is $21.3 million, and it applies to purchases of items like laptops, notebook computers, MP3 players, cell phones, smartphones and more.

If you are eligible to receive some money from the settlement, there are only a few steps to go through before you can expect to receive your money.

From Your Site Articles

Here's How You Can Claim Money From The Lithium-Ion Battery Class Action In Canada

You're eligible to get $20 even if you don't have proof that you bought these electronics.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

With the lithium-ion battery class action in Canada right now, you can submit a claim until December 17, 2021, to get money and the process is so simple.

Anyone in Canada who bought lithium-ion battery products or lithium-ion batteries between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2012, is eligible to get part of the settlement from the class action.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit In Canada If You Bought These Electronics

No proof of purchase is required!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Thanks to a lithium-ion battery price-fixing class action suit in Canada, you can now get cash without even having to show a receipt if you bought an electronic device with that battery between 2000 and 2012.

Lawsuits in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec alleged that several lithium-ion battery manufacturers conspired to fix prices which resulted in higher prices of products sold in Canada and settlements were reached totalling $21.3 million.

Keep Reading Show less

5 Class Action Lawsuits In Canada That Could Owe You Hundreds Of Dollars Right Now

You could get up to $300 if you've got an Apple iPhone at home! 💰

Phartisan | Dreamstime Ken Wolter | Dreamstime

Right now, there are multiple class action lawsuits across Canada that could directly impact you.

If you've bought a prepaid credit card or purchased an iPhone, laptop or another electronic product with a lithium-ion battery, you could be eligible for financial compensation.

Keep Reading Show less