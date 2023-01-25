Canada's Passport Wait Times Have Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels & Now's A Good Time To Apply
The backlog is said to have been "virtually eliminated."
Canada's passport wait times have returned to pre-pandemic levels, federal officials say, so if you've been holding off on applying, now may be a good time to do it.
The minister responsible for passports said on Tuesday that the backlog on Canadian passport applications has been "virtually eliminated."
In a news release, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould gave Canadians an update on the situation at passport offices across the country.
Service Canada is now exceeding its delivery standard for most applications, according to the release, and since October 3, 2022, all passport applications made in person and sent by mail have been processed "within pre-pandemic service standards."
Over the spring and summer, Canada experienced an "unprecedented surge" in passport applications amid a renewed interest in travel, which resulted in a large backlog of applications.
Many experienced long wait times for passports to be processed, with some Canadians waiting months for their passport only to have their travel plans derailed.
Some residents who applied in the summer of last year "may even just be receiving their passports now," Gould said.
"Since its peak in June 2022, after dedicating resources to ensure these Canadians receive their passports, approximately 98% of the backlog of applications have been processed," she said.
"The efforts and resources that have been deployed over the past year are now focused on maintaining service standards and anticipating growth in application volumes."
"Service Canada is now well positioned to handle the 2023 influx of renewals and beyond," she said.
Currently, the government office is delivering most passports by its 10 and 20-day targets, the feds say.
Those who have been holding off on renewing or applying for a passport may want to take this time to submit their application.
If you're applying in person, it's recommended that you book an appointment beforehand, but you can also check wait times at passport offices online.
Those who have applied but haven't received their passport within the service standard times are encouraged to contact Canada's Passport Program.