Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canada's Climate Action Incentive Payment Could Save You Money On Your Taxes This Year

Eligible individuals could get over $350.

Trending Staff Writer
The Canada Revenue Agency Building. Right: Win Turbines in a field.

The Canada Revenue Agency Building. Right: Win Turbines in a field.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime ,Viktorus | Dreamstime

Depending where you living the country, you might qualify for the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) program on your taxes and, this year, eligible folks can get even more than previous years.

The CAIP was set up by the Canadian government in an effort to help offset the costs of federal pollution taxes in certain parts of the country.

People living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are eligible for this chance to get some money back at tax time.

However, according to the tax experts at H&R Block, some changes are coming to the incentive this year that could mean more back in your pocket.

First off, the program is changing from a one-time credit that goes towards your tax return to four regular installments throughout the year. You will still need to have completed your taxes that year to be eligible, however.

Along with this change in delivery, there will actually be an increase in the payment by 24% for Ontarians from last year. Which could look like around $373 for individuals, with a family of four seeing up to $745 back throughout the year. Not too shabby.

Along with that, certain folks living in rural areas of eligible provinces can also get an additional 10% back due to the different energy needs that rural Canadians face.

Of course, this isn't the only credit or benefit you might qualify for on your taxes. Depending on what your 2021 looked like, there are tons of ways for you to get some funds back at tax time.

There are benefits for folks who may have bought a new house, have moved, are going to school and all sorts in between.

The deadline for taxes this year is April 30, but due to that being a Saturday, the Canada Revenue Agency is allowing Canadians to submit their taxes up to May 2.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...