Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content

Canada's Stem Cell Registry Isn't Diverse Enough, Here's Why That's A Big Problem

When 50% of contacted donors don't follow through, every registration counts.

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
Canada's Stem Cell Registry Isn't Diverse Enough, Here's Why That's A Big Problem
@canadaslifeline | Instagram, @canadalifeco | Instagram

Among the qualities that Canadians are known for, generosity and helpfulness are at the top of the list.

Shovelling your neighbour's driveway or giving your pal's car a boost might save them some time, but did you know that an act of kindness could save a life?

In Canada, the need for stem cell donors is increasing, and you can help out by joining Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.

There are currently over 1,000 Canadian patients hoping for a stem cell donor and, if you're aged 17-35, you could be eligible to register and one day be a lifesaving match.

The first step to becoming a donor is easy, and it all starts with registering online.

What Are Stem Cells & Why Is There A Stem Cell Registry?

Stem cells, specifically blood stem cells, are immature cells that can develop into other types of cells in the bloodstream.

Red blood cells (which transport oxygen throughout the body), white blood cells (which help fight infection) and platelets (which help stop bleeding) all come from blood stem cells produced by the body.

They're so vital that stem cell transplants are considered a lifesaving option for patients with cancers and other blood diseases.

In fact, there are over 80 conditions that can be treated with stem cells, such as sickle cell disease and aplastic anemia, as well as leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers.

Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry was established because compatible stem cell donors are harder to find than you might think.

Less than 25% of patients find a stem cell match within their own family. This leaves many patients in need searching for unrelated volunteer donors to give them a fighting chance.

As an organization, Canadian Blood Services actively seeks new registrants and does vital work connecting patients in need with matching donors

Patients Need Greater Diversity In The Stem Cell Registry

Right now, Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry is not as diverse as Canada’s population.

Though there are over 400,000 people registered with Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry, only 33% of potential donors come from Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic, mixed-race and diverse Black communities.

Patients searching for a donor are more likely to match with someone who shares their ethnicity, which makes it harder for people from these groups to find a donor.

One such patient is Jude, an eight-month-old boy from Edmonton. Jude has chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), a condition that affects his white blood cells and makes it hard for his body to fight infections.

A stem cell transplant could potentially cure Jude, and his best shot for a match is with someone who shares his background, namely Metis, Ukrainian and Portuguese.

Seven-month-old Arend was also diagnosed with CDG just months after his birth. Like Jude, a donor who matches his background (South African and Latvian) could help Arend avoid a future of life-threatening infections that repeatedly land him in hospital.

It's vital to patient care that Canadian Blood Services continues to build a diverse stem cell registry to be able to serve all patients like Jude and Arend.

Narcity Media

Diversity In The Stem Cell Registry Isn't The Only Challenge

A shared ethnic background is just one part of the puzzle. Young donors are more likely to lead to positive outcomes for patients receiving transplants, and stem cells from male donors can decrease the possibility of post-transplant complications.

Young donors also remain on the stem cell registry longer (until their 60th birthday, unless they opt out earlier), which further increases the odds that they'll be able to help a stem cell patient down the line.

In short, the need has never been greater for Canadians aged 17-35 from Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic, mixed-race and diverse Black communities to join Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.

Getting Canadians to register as potential stem cell donors is just the beginning. Despite there being over 400,000 people in the registry, Canadian Blood Services told Narcity that only about 50% of those contacted follow through with donating.

Understanding what it means to be a stem cell donor and being on the registry is a long-term commitment. It may take weeks, months or even years before a potential stem cell donor gets the call to donate.

When one matching donor declines, a delay in finding another match – if one can be found – has life-threatening consequences for the patient who's waiting for treatment.

To help remedy this situation, Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry is reaching out to potential donors to check if they’re still committed to donating.

If you’re on the registry and are no longer available to donate stem cells, it's vital that you contact the registry and opt out to help prevent delays in finding a match for patients.

How You Can Register To Become A Stem Cell Donor

Visit Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry’s website to learn more about how stem cell donation works and whether you’re eligible to donate.

If you're eligible, you’ll receive a quick, at-home testing kit from Canadian Blood Services, which asks you to swab the inside of your cheeks and send back the sample in the pre-paid envelope provided.

Once in the database, doctors will be able to see if you’re a match for any patients in need. It could be weeks or years before you’re called upon to make a donation. And if you're a match, Canadian Blood Services will be with you every step of the way.

If helping a stranger carry a stroller down the stairs feels good, imagine how great it feels to give the gift of life.

Find out how you can save a life by joining Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for more information.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Some Gay & Bisexual Men Can Now Donate Plasma In 2 Canadian Cities Thanks To A New Change

"I welcome this as an incremental step, but I want it to go further," one new donor said of the change.

Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) are introducing new plasma donation rules in two Canadian cities for men who were previously unable to donate at all.

According to a release published on Tuesday, October 12, some members of what the CBS calls the "gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men" (gbMSM) community who live in Calgary, Alberta, and London, Ontario, can now head to a donation centre in those cities and donate.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less