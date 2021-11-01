Trending Tags

canada weather

Canada's Weather Forecast Is Predicting 'Flip-Flopping' Conditions For The Month Ahead ​

Please make up your mind, Mother Nature!

Dave Hoefler | Unsplash, Ali Inay | Unsplash

Fall got off to a warm start for most of the country with colder temperatures in B.C. and Yukon, but that's all about to change as we head into November.

According to The Weather Network, the temperatures for this month are "in the process of becoming the opposite of what we have seen for the past two months."

The "flip-flopping" weather pattern means that it's been milder and drier in the north and in B.C. while "much colder weather" has spread across the Prairies, the Great Lakes and into the Atlantic, according to TWN. Although the temps aren't colder than usual for this time of year, it will be a bit of a shock since it's so far been a mild fall.

It's quickly going to change once again with mild weather coming back to the Prairies for the first few days of the month. The chill in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will fade with those regions seeing above-average temps in the second week of November and into mid-month.

Unfortunately for B.C., storms are returning to the area with "heavy rain" and snow predicted for the alpine areas, but into the second half of the month, it's supposed to be "milder and drier."

Back again to the eastern Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and parts of Atlantic Canada, it's expected to be much colder with "substantial lake-effect snow" forecasted for the snowbelt region in the latter parts of November.

Fingers crossed you're a fan of the late November pattern because that's what it's expected to be like throughout December!

