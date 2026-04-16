Canadian bishops speak out amid Trump's spat with Pope Leo XIV over Middle East

This combination file photos show on left, U.S. President Donald Trump listening during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the F.B.I.'s role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 2, 2018, in Washington. On right, Pope Leo XIV arriving for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photos/Evan Vucci and Gregorio Borgia, File)