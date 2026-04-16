Canadian bishops speak out amid Trump-Pope spat

Canadian bishops speak out amid Trump's spat with Pope Leo XIV over Middle East
Canadian bishops speak out amid Trump-Pope spat
This combination file photos show on left, U.S. President Donald Trump listening during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the F.B.I.'s role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 2, 2018, in Washington. On right, Pope Leo XIV arriving for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photos/Evan Vucci and Gregorio Borgia, File)
Writer

A group representing Catholic bishops across Canada is speaking out against using images of Christ for political rhetoric after U.S. President Donald Trump posted religious pictures on social media amid his spat with Pope Leo XIV.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement Thursday that it doesn't intervene in political affairs of other countries, but recent events "make it opportune to underscore the moral principles that should inform public life everywhere, including truthfulness, humility, reverence and concern for the innocent."

It didn't name Trump in its statement but said imagery or rhetoric presenting political leaders "in terms that belong uniquely to Christ and His saving work" is disrespectful.

Trump shared an AI-created image on social media Wednesday showing Jesus embracing him with an American flag in the background.

That post came after Trump was criticized for posting another AI image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick person. Trump said it was meant to portray him as a doctor.

Trump's social media posts followed the Pope expressing opposition to the war in Iran in favour of peaceful negotiations.

The Canadian bishops said such representations "blur the proper distinction between faith and political power, distorting the meaning of both."

After the Pope's comments, Trump retaliated by calling the U.S.-born pontiff weak and captive to the "radical left." Trump even suggested Leo XIV came to lead the Catholic Church due to the influence of his administration.

The Pope said in a social media post earlier this month that those who are disciples of Christ are "never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs." He also called Trump's Easter Sunday threats to annihilate Iranian infrastructure "truly unacceptable."

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops also called for peace Thursday, saying the faithful in Canada should pray for "all who suffer because of war."

"Pope Leo XIV's witness in such moments is moral and pastoral, not partisan," the statement said.

"His words remind the world that peace is never advanced by contempt, that leadership requires restraint, and that the suffering of innocent people should always be avoided as much as possible."

Also Thursday, the Archbishop of Canterbury expressed solidarity with the Pope in calling for peace in the Middle East.

Archbishop Sarah Mullally, who assumed her role as head of the Church of England in January, said she stood with the Pope in his "courageous call for peace."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

By Daniela Germano | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

First Nations chiefs call for inquiry into RCMP

First Nations chiefs call for inquiry into RCMP after CBC report on surveillance

A key warning system failed before the deadly Air Canada plane crash, US officials say

The U.S. safety board says the runway warning system didn't sound an alarm before Sunday's crash at LaGuardia Airport.

Progressive Liberal MPs welcome former Tories

Progressive Liberals welcome Gladu and other Conservative floor crossers

A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Foreign spy agency, March job numbers, Artemis II returns to Earth

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

Canada Post ending most door-to-door mail

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with crystal waters and beaches

It's a "world-renowned jewel."

Conservative MPs back Poilievre as leader

Conservative MPs back Poilievre after he says he'll lead party into next election

U.S. leads interest in citizenship by descent

U.S. leads spike in applications for Canadian citizenship by descent

B.C. woman gets 5 1/2 years for meth smuggling

B.C. woman sentenced to 5 1/2 years for smuggling 108 kilograms of meth from U.S.

Drug overdose leading cause of maternal death: VCH

Nearly half of VCH maternal deaths within a year of birth caused by overdose: report

Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps

Summer might take a while to heat up.

Canada's 'most beautiful' university campuses were revealed and so many are by water

One campus is like "an old countryside village in England."

Poilievre blasts Carney, Liberal economic record

Poilievre blasts Carney, Liberal economic record in Canadian Club speech