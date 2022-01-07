Canadian Cash Back App Drop Is Giving Away $25K Worth Of NFTs & Here's How To Enter
New year, new NFT!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you never got into the NFT game in 2021, you can get in on the action now because NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are expected to explode in 2022.
Drop, the popular Canadian cash back app, is the first rewards platform to launch NFTs for its members.
If you haven't heard of Drop before, it's a free app that syncs to your bank card so you can automatically earn points for shopping at your favourite retailers like Lululemon, Sephora and Amazon. It even works when you use other apps like Lyft and Uber. You can then turn those points into gift cards so you can shop at your favourite brands.
Now until Wednesday, January 19, Drop is running a contest and giving away $25,000 in exclusive Drop and Amazon NFTs. You could win one of 10 limited-edition NFTs. Drop NFT holders will get 10% cashback on all Amazon purchases (up to 200,000 points a month) when shopping through the app. They will also score additional perks that will be announced throughout the year.
- Completing an entry form earns you one entry
- Redeeming 100 Drop points earns you one entry
- Tweeting about the contest earns you three entries
- Tagging a friend on the Instagram post earned you 10 entries
- Becoming a Drop Premium Member earns you 15 entries
- *Contest open to all provinces, excluding Quebec*
According to Drop, the contest winners will be selected and announced on Sunday, January 23. May the odds be ever in your favour.