Canadians Ranked Where They Would Feel Comfortable Living & These Provinces Didn't Do Well
It's not looking too good for Quebec!
If you've ever thought about where to live in Canada other than your own province, a new ranking shows how others feel about that too and some provinces didn't do so well.
On January 3, Maru Public Opinion released the findings of a survey that asked Canadians whether they agree or disagree that a certain province is a place where they would feel comfortable living.
Respondents were able to choose whether they strongly agree, somewhat agree, somewhat disagree, or strongly disagree. The ranking was figured out by combining the strongly agree/somewhat agree responses and the somewhat disagree/strongly disagree responses.
Quebec was the province in the bottom spot, with only 24% of people saying they agree that they would feel comfortable living there. Those people are most likely to come from Ontario, with 29% agreeing.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan were tied, with both provinces having just 38% agreement.
Coincidentally, Manitoba was the place people are most likely to come to Saskatchewan from, and Saskatchewan was the top spot for Manitoba!
Above them, both Ontario and Alberta had 49% of people saying they agree that they would feel comfortable living in those provinces.
Those who agreed they would be comfortable living in Ontario were most likely to come from Quebec at 57%; for Alberta, those who agreed were most likely to come from Saskatchewan at 72%.
When it comes to the top spots, it was actually pretty close. Atlantic Canada was in second, with 63% of respondents agreeing that they would feel comfortable living there.
Finally, the province in first place was B.C., with 65% of people saying that it's the place they would be comfortable living in!