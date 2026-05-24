Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next month

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa
Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa
Prime Minister Mark Carney raises the FIFA World Cup trophy during a trophy tour event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, right, and Italian soccer legend Alessandro Nesta, left, look on in Ottawa on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney may have been the first Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy — an honour typically reserved for tournament winners — as he welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa Sunday. 

Canada is preparing to co-host the 2026 edition of the World Cup tournament with the United States and Mexico. 

Carney said in his remarks that soccer has flourished in Canada since its first World Cup appearance in 1986, pointing to Canada's women's team winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics. 

"Our team's getting better and better. Our women's team winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Our captain, Christine Sinclair, breaking the all-time international goal-scoring record. A record she still holds," Carney said. 

"Our men's team qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. Partly because of very clever scheduling, including playing the U.S. in Hamilton in January in a snowstorm, and we won."

Carney did not take questions during this event. 

The prime minister added that the government is putting $755 million over the next five years into developing soccer at all levels in Canada. Much of this money, $660 million, is earmarked for local sport organizations to grow and develop children and youth soccer programs. 

Once the five years is complete, the government has set aside $118 million annually to contribute to local programs and fund facility upgrades. 

Infantino said that he is excited to bring the World Cup to Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The FIFA president called for Canadian flags to be flown from every window during the tournament to show the world Canada is ready to play. 

"Put a Canadian flag on every window in every apartment, in every restaurant, in every car, in everything. Just inundate the country with Canadian flags to scare everyone who's coming," Infantino joked. "And to make the team feel the love of Canada."

Infantino then had Carney hoist the World Cup trophy after taking some group photos with kids from the Ottawa City Soccer Club and Junior Achievement Youth.

Canada's first game of the World Cup is set for June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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