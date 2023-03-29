Chick-Fil-A Is About To Remove A Popular Menu Item & Fans Are Not Happy About It
You have until April 3 before it's gone!
Chick-Fil-A recently announced the removal of a fan-favorite menu item, and people are definitely not happy about the "fond farewell" it's getting.
The popular U.S.-based fast food chain recently decided that the side salad will no longer be an option you can order with your chicken sandwich or 8-count nugget combos. It's apparently in an effort to "simplify" Chick-Fil-A's menu, according to a statement shared with FOX 5.
However, some Chick-Fil-A fans are downhearted with the decision, to which the company's response to it has been via direct tweets:
"Chick-fil-A is always evaluating its menu offerings and recently made the decision to remove the Side Salad starting April 3. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing to serve you in the future!" the company replied to a CFA fan.
\u201c@gloriagreco17 Thanks for reaching out. Chick-fil-A is always evaluating its menu offerings and recently made the decision to remove the Side Salad starting April 3. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing to serve you in the future!\u201d— gloria greco (@gloria greco) 1679787016
The side salad was a 470-calorie option you could add to a combo meal that included mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and a choice of your fave dressing.
Now, the only side options for meals will be waffle fries, a fruit cup, a cup of soup, mac and cheese, chips, applesauce, or a yogurt parfait.
\u201cThe side salad is my all time favorite, my go to, it pairs well with everything. Just to get rid of it like that I\u2019m devastated. I\u2019m rioting, I\u2019m starting petition to keep the side salad. Justice for chick-fil-a side salad!\u201d— Olivia (@Olivia) 1679889916
Some Twitter users say this item was simply their favorite thing to order at the fast-food joint.
“Well, I know many people (including me) that the ONLY food items bought are nuggets with the side salad," a Twitter user wrote. "...making no reason anymore to buy Chick-Fil-A."
Others are upset because it's removing their only option at Chick-Fil-A due to dietary restrictions.
"You guys are getting rid of the side salad? That’s all my girlfriend can eat at Chick-Fil-A because she doesn’t eat meat," another person tweeted. "This is terrible. Now, all she can get is fries."