chick-fil-a georgia

The World’s First Chick-fil-A Is Still Open In Georgia & You Can Enter Through A 'Dwarf Door'

Retro sit-down diner vibes y'all!
Woman standing next to the cute red door. Right: A Chick-fil-A meal.

Woman standing next to the cute red door. Right: A Chick-fil-A meal.

dlbustle | Instagram

It's no secret that Chick-Fil-A is a beloved fast-food restaurant in the Southern U.S. If you're one of those southerners that can't survive without the occasional waffle fries and fried chicken sandwiches, there's a unique Chick-fil-A in Georgia to fill those cravings. This location comes with a twist!

What originally started as The Dwarf Grill in Hapeville, GA later became the very first-ever Chick-fil-A location. Today, this location is known as The Dwarf House.

Created by S. Truett Cathy in 1946 and still kickin' today, the original famous chicken sandwiches were crafted here. It took multiple attempts and taste tests from visitors before the recipe was perfected.

There are now over 2,700 Chick-fil-A restaurants all over the U.S., and some in Canada.

But what makes this location different is that its sit-down service spot feels more like a retro-diner and serves unique variations of everyone's favorite menu items like BLT's and southern sides.

Even steaks, burgers, or chicken and waffles can find their way onto your plate here.

Old photos, stained glass windows, as well as bright red and white booths and seats, line the bar area and fill the establishment creating that old-timey diner feel.

If you don't want to go inside, there's still drive-thru and to-go order options; however, nothing beats taking a seat to dine-in. Make sure you go on one of the six days they're open — in true Chick-fil-A fashion, they're closed on Sundays.

The star of the show at this location is arguably on the outside of the building. There's a little red "dwarf door" guests can go in and out of to fit with the restaurant theme.

It serves as the perfect spot to snap some cute photos of your visit to the first-ever Chick-fil-A and show off how much you stan their sandwiches.

The Dwarf House

Price: 💸

Address: 461 N. Central Ave., Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: Whether you want a one-of-a-kind Chick-fil-A burger, steak, or variation of the classic chicken sandwich, The Dwarf House is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Menu

This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 26, 2020.

