This Chick-Fil-A Employee Shares A Game-Changing Menu Hack & It Includes 3 Different Sauces
Chick-fil-A is one of many’s favorite fast food chains in the United States. The chicken spot has been ranked as a top restaurant for eight years, and customers consider its slow drive-thru definitely worth the wait.
The eatery’s menu items are well-known and popular by themselves, but a meal hack shared by one of the chain’s employees has TikTok users wanting to mix many of these food dishes altogether.
TikToker Des (@destini.j) works at a Chick-fil-A location in Atlanta, GA, and constantly posts what she eats at work.
In a viral clip with more than 17 million views and over two million likes, the content creator shows her meal hack by placing medium fries and a spicy fillet inside a salad bowl.
"So I cut up the fillet, and now I’m gonna do what I regularly do, which is the hot sauce," Des mentions in her video. "I do hot sauce instead of buffalo because I think buffalo is like wing sauce in my brain."
After adding the hot sauce, the woman proceeds to add sriracha and ranch to the bowl.
Once the three sauces are in the same container with the fries and the chopped chicken fillet, Des proceeds to put a lid on top and shakes it until all the food items are mixed and covered in sauce.
The comment section of the previously mentioned clip had TikTok users craving the content creator’s meal hack.
The comment section on Des viral TikTok clip.destini.j | TikTok
"This is my final meal," a commenter wrote.
"The spicy fillet wrecks my stomach every time, but I keep coming back because I cannot resist," another user chimed in.
To finalize, Des says she chose some ice cream and a cookie for dessert and 1/3 of Powerade, 1/3 of fruit punch, and the rest of lemonade for her drink.