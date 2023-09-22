6 Class Action Lawsuits In Canada That You Could Get Money From In 2023
These class actions are related to auto parts, eBooks, LifeLabs, and more.
There are quite a few class action lawsuits happening in Canada that are set to give out payments to Canadians.
You could actually be eligible to get money from these lawsuits and not even know it!
So, let's get into six class actions in Canada that are paying out right now or have reached million-dollar settlements — including lawsuits related to auto parts, CIBC mortgages, and LifeLabs — and how you could get money.
Auto parts
Recently, court approval was given for settlements totalling $78 million in class action lawsuits related to automotive parts.
It was alleged that parts manufacturers conspired to fix the price of auto parts — including air conditioning systems, auto lights, braking systems, door latches, and power window switches — that would be installed in new vehicles for over a decade.
You're eligible to receive compensation from this auto parts class action lawsuit if you purchased or leased new vehicles sold by the following automakers between July 1, 1998, and September 30, 2016:
- Aston Martin
- BMW and Mini Cooper
- Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram
- Ford, Lincoln and Mercury
- General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Daewoo, GMC, Hummer, Isuzu, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Saab and Saturn)
- Honda and Acura
- Jaguar and Land Rover
- Mazda
- Nissan and Infiniti
- Subaru
- Toyota and Lexus
- Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Volvo
You're still allowed to submit a claim even if you sold the vehicle you bought or leased that's part of this class-action lawsuit.
You can submit a claim and apply for payment online whether you received a claim ID and PIN or not.
If you got a letter or an email with a claim ID and PIN, you'll have to put that information in to start your claim.
If you didn't get a claim ID and PIN, you can still submit a claim to get money but you'll have to put in your contact information, purchase information, and payment information.
Proof of purchase is required and can be invoices, receipts, original purchase or lease records, insurance documentation, government vehicle identification history documentation, or accounting records.
It's expected that all claimants will receive a minimum payment of $25 per claim, not per vehicle.
However, some people could actually get thousands of dollars from the settlement depending on the value of their claim.
The deadline to file a claim in the Canadian auto parts class action lawsuit is October 30, 2023.
eBooks
There is an eBooks class action lawsuit that alleges there was a conspiracy to fix, maintain, increase or control the price of eBooks sold in Canada between April 1, 2010, and March 10, 2017.
Now a settlement agreement has been reached with Apple which includes a payout of $12 million.
If you purchased eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010, and March 10, 2017, you could be eligible for a payment from the class action.
While the claims process hasn't started yet, you can find updates online about how to submit a claim once the process opens.
If you need to submit a claim but do nothing when the claims process begins, you won't get any money from the settlement.
Desjardins
Desjardins Group has reached an out-of-court settlement in the class action lawsuits related to the privacy breach that was announced by Desjardins back in 2019.
The settlement, which provides up to $200 million, is intended to resolve all claims by providing compensation to class members.
To be eligible to obtain compensation under the settlement, you must file a claim online with the claims administrator.
While the deadline to submit a claim for loss of time has pass, the deadline to file a claim for identity theft related to the privacy breach is October 20, 2023.
You could receive up to $1,000 if you were the victim of identity theft.
Electrolytic and film capacitors
In price-fixing electrolytic and film capacitors class action lawsuits, a proposed national settlement totalling $21.3 million has been reached.
An electrolytic capacitor and a film capacitor are two electronic components used in an electrical circuit to store a charge.
These capacitors are in electronics including smartphones, gaming consoles, home appliances and televisions.
To be a member of the electrolytic class action, you must have purchased an aluminum and tantalum electrolytic capacitor or a product containing it between September 1, 1997 and December 31, 2014.
For the film class action, you need to have bought a film capacitor or a product containing it between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2014.
Because the class actions are still ongoing and other settlements could be reached, the money isn't being distributed at this moment but you can find updates on the capacitor class action online.
CIBC
This CIBC class action is about the calculation of certain prepayment charges based on an Interest Rate Differential on mortgages for properties located in Quebec.
CIBC has agreed to pay the total amount of $3 million in settlement of the class action.
Class members who borrowed and prepaid on certain dates are eligible for compensation. Class members who experienced special circumstances (like the death of a co-borrower, divorce from a co-borrower or incapacitating illness) in the 36 months before prepayment might be eligible to get more money.
The deadline to file a claims form online to receive compensation under the terms of the settlement is November 2, 2023.
This class action settlement only applies to mortgages on properties located in Quebec.
LifeLabs
There is a LifeLabs class action lawsuit in Canada that's related to a data breach from a cyberattack and you could get quite a bit of cash.
If you were a LifeLabs customer on or before December 17, 2019, you're part of a class of people who could get money from the class action settlement upon court approval.
LifeLabs has agreed to give compensation to class members who submit a valid claim form with a guaranteed amount of $4.9 million and up to an additional $4.9 million depending on the number of claims made if the settlement is approved.
Each class member who completes a valid claim form during the claim period will be eligible to receive $50.
But you could get up to a maximum of $150 from the settlement.
KPMG Canada, the firm handling this class action lawsuit, shared that all Canadian residents who were customers or patients and had their personal information stored on computer systems controlled by LifeLabs that were compromised or accessed in the data breach are eligible for a payment.
