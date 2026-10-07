Conservative motion seeking more diesel relief defeated in House of Commons
The Conservative party's proposal to extend federal relief on diesel fuel was voted down in the House of Commons today.
Global prices for diesel and gasoline have spiked since the spring as the war in Iran has disrupted fuel shipments from the Gulf region.
The Liberal government already has extended an earlier pause on the federal fuel excise tax, which includes diesel, into 2027, but the Conservatives want to see the government go further.
The Conservatives tabled a motion Tuesday calling for an end to all federal taxes affecting diesel fuel until Canada Day and seeking tax relief to build infrastructure that would support domestic diesel production.
The motion was defeated with only the Conservatives voting in favour, and the Liberals, Bloc Québécois and NDP all voting against.
The Conservatives argue cutting costs on diesel would save Canadians money at the gas pumps and grocery stores, given the key role the fuel plays in the food supply chain.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.
— with files from Nick Murray
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