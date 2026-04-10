Court upholds decision to annul death declaration

Supreme Court upholds reversal of death declaration in case of man found to be alive
Court upholds decision to annul death declaration
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at sunset in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a judge's decision to annul the declaration of a Quebec man's death when new evidence indicated he was living in Iran.

Eight years after Hooshang Imanpoorsaid disappeared in 2008, his spouse went to court to obtain a judgment declaring his death.

An insurance company, anticipating it would have to pay out money under a life insurance policy, opposed a pronouncement of Imanpoorsaid's death.

The company argued the circumstances of the indebted man's disappearance suggested he was trying to evade his creditors.

Despite the objections, the court allowed the application and declared that Imanpoorsaid had died seven years after his disappearance, in keeping with Quebec law.

Upon hearing new evidence, a judge ruled it was more probable than not that Imanpoorsaid was alive and the declaration of death would have to be annulled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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