Von Miller Doesn’t Have A Wife & His Ex-Girlfriend Is Now A Successful Mommy Of Two
The model had a baby with the NFL player!
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Megan Denise, seems to be staying away from drama and focusing on her career and family.
The couple went through a controversial case where Denise claimed on social media that the NFL player was allegedly being verbally abusive to her in 2021. Miller denied these accusations.
Later on, the pair ended their relationship and the model became a single mom to their child, Valor.
The little boy celebrated his first birthday during the month of August, professional photographer Abril Martinez shared on an Instagram post after a photo shoot for the toddler.
“Baby Valor celebrated his 1st birthday this week!! 🎂✨ What a fun & special shoot to be a part of 🤍Thank you for choosing me as your photographer 📸 @meganxdenise @vonmiller," says the August 18, 2022, post.
Denise takes hair care and style as seriously as her ex-boyfriend, who's known for wearing a particular triangle-shaped hairstyle that's been trending lately.
The model's hairstylist shows all of Denise's looks on her Instagram and TikTok profiles.
“Another one with my girl @meganxdenise,” wrote the Colorado-based stylist in her latest post on the model.
Modeling is not Denise’s only job, as she is a licensed medical esthetician and owner of a waist trainer brand called Moore Waisted.
Her most recent Instagram post also shows a line drop and collaboration with a fashion brand known as The XII Collection.
Miller's ex-girlfriend has another child named Cinncy, but the model appears to take her personal life very seriously as she doesn’t share much about her family on her social media accounts.