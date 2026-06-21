Egyptian and New Zealand fans prepare for Vancouver's third World Cup match
Superstar Mohamed Salah and the rest of the Egyptian World Cup team face off today in Vancouver against New Zealand, the tournament's bottom-ranked team.
The third match at BC Place Stadium has a tough act to follow for local fans after Thursday's historic 6-0 win by Team Canada over Qatar, but there's a lot at stake for supporters of the All Whites and the Pharaohs.
New Zealand, Egypt, Belgium and Iran all sit on one point in Group G after a pair of draws.
Hany Elheniedy, president of the Egyptian Canadian Society of BC, says he expects 15,000 Egyptian fans in BC Place after supporters came out in force in nearby Seattle, Wash., last Monday.
He says Egypt fans will meet in Jonathan Rogers Park on Sunday around 1 p.m. before setting off to Science World later, ahead of the 6 p.m. kickoff.
Hayden Burford, a member of New Zealand supporters group The Flying Kiwis, says they'll be meeting at two pubs in the Gastown neighbourhood before their 4 p.m. march to the stadium.
"An exciting time," says Burford, "Let's get together and just celebrate being Kiwis and celebrate being in a World Cup. It's only the third time New Zealand's ever participated, so it's very exciting for us."
Elheniedy, who organized the Egypt supporters march in Seattle, says he has bought bags of matching red outfits and Egyptian flags for fans in Vancouver.
"We are very confident, and inshallah, we will win," said Elheniedy.
The next match in Vancouver sees Team Canada face Switzerland on Wednesday, before knockout matches on July 2 and 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.
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