Elliot Page Opened Up About 'Juno' & How Unhappy He Was During The 'Gross' Hollywood Season
"That was not a celebratory period for me..."
Elliot Page recently chatted about what his experience was like while filming and promoting the 2007 hit Juno and it wasn't all good memories.
On June 16, the Canadian actor opened up to ET Canada about what that time in his life was like.
“I think I’m able to separate the making of the movie to the promotional time of the movie," Page said of the role which earned them an Oscar nomination for their role as the titular Juno MacGuff.
"So, the actual making of the film was wonderful," he explained. "It was one of the best filmmaking experiences I’ve ever had. I loved playing that character."
However, it was the events following the shooting of the movie that left him unsettled.
"The period that came after it, the sort of Hollywood campaign season machine, so to speak, [at that] time I was not happy," they shared. "That was not a celebratory period for me, and it’s really unfortunate."
In fact, he described one part of the process as "gross."
“Yes, I think there’s certain elements of myself and my queerness that made Juno cool, that made Juno special, that made her connect with audiences and then that all got squashed,” Page told ET Canada.
“And the promotion of it, which I think back to. And I just think that’s so... gross.”
This isn't the first time Page has shared his discomfort with all of the things that came with Juno.
In June of 2022, they wrote a stream of conscious piece for Esquire where they explained that while their co-star Michael Cera got to wear slacks and sneakers, they had to wear a dress.
"When Juno was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone," they wrote. "I look back at the photos, and I’m like...?"
"And it’s easy for people to roll their eyes, but you know what? No. That was really extremely, extremely fu*ked up," he continued. "I shouldn’t have to treat it like just this thing that happened — this somewhat normal thing. It’s like: No."
In his new book Pageboy, the actor got real about dealing with gender dysphoria as well as eventually finding happiness in his body after coming out as trans.
He shared that he dealt with an internal struggle over his identity.
"Imagine the most uncomfortable, mortifying thing you could wear," they wrote, as per The New York Times. "You squirm in your skin. It’s tight, you want to peel it from your body, tear it off, but you can’t. Day in and day out."
"And if people are to learn what is underneath, who you are without all that pain, the shame would come flooding out, too much to hold," they continued. "The voice was right, you deserve the humiliation. You are an abomination. You are too emotional. You are not real."
Page also shared that he got sick while filming with Leonardo DiCaprio.
"Shingles popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was twenty-two," he wrote, as per Insider."Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place. "In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in."
Thankfully, it seems Page is in a better headspace now and recently posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram about how far he's come along with the hashtag #transjoy.
"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," the actor wrote. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. "
"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," they continued.
"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me, and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon."
He also recently shared what writing his book meant for him and what he hopes it will do for others.
"I hope that by sharing my journey it can help demonstrate that we all - queer, trans and anyone who supports the basic human dignity to live authentically - will not be silenced," they said on Instagram.
"I am so grateful for all the support I've received along the way," they continued. "With love and much respect for those who came before and made this possible."
In terms of what he's up to now, Page is currently touring to promote his book and will be appearing in the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy.
In season 3 of the show, Page's transition was reflected in that of his character Viktor Hargreaves, who also comes out as trans.
"I felt so supported by everyone," Page said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and storyline. "We were shooting right after I disclosed that I’m trans, in total isolation."
"That was definitely an overwhelming period, but I feel so lucky that I was going to work and getting to be with so many supportive people. [...] And in any moment that I did express fear and anxiety, I felt listened to and cared for."
Steve Blackman, who is the showrunner for The Umbrella Academy, shared that he intentionally created a scene where Luther, one of Viktor's siblings, is a little awkward around him and unsure how to express his support.
In terms of making sure that Viktor felt loved, Luther at one point asks his other siblings if they should throw a party for him.
"I think that was, for me, a scene that was important to show that not everyone understands what it is," Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I wanted at least one of the family to ask a few of those questions. 'What are we supposed to do? What’s the next step?'"
In March, actors from the Netflix hit were spotted filming in the Toronto area, where the previous seasons also filmed. Netflix has not scheduled a release date for the upcoming season as yet.
