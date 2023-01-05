This Fast Food Chain Is The Most Popular In U.S. College Towns & It's Not McDonald's
The top 3 picks are so unexpected. 🍔
There's nothing better than a greasy burger after a fun evening in the city or even building your own pizza pie after a long day at the library. A study ranked the most popular fast food chains in U.S. college towns, and the top 3 might actually surprise you.
While many probably think that McDonald's, Chick-fil-A or Wendy's take the the top spots, it's actually a fast-fire'd pizzeria that college students across the U.S. love — Blaze Pizza.
The research was conducted by BrokeScholar and the data was gathered by Yelp reviews of fast-food spots within a 2-mile radius of 144 college campuses in America.
Blaze Pizza has achieved 20 No. 1 rankings from colleges on the East and West Coast like Arizona State University, University of Florida and University of Connecticut.
Taking second place is Five Guys winning over the likes of Florida State University students, University of Alabama students and Texas Tech.
Then, there is Jersey Mike's winning the taste buds of towns surrounding Clemson University, Stony Brook University and University of California Santa Barbara.
While pizza seems to dominate in quality reviews, the most popular fast food items ordered across the country are sandwiches. 46 out of the 145 fast-food eateries studied sell sandwiches and sub franchises, like Jersey Mike's, are expanding at large.
Following the list, Chick-fil-A and Jimmy John's are tied in fourth place. Pieology and McDonald's also tie, concluding the top 5.
A lot of local fast food establishments that aren't necessarily chains, like 5th Street Burgers & Fries at Arizona State and Veg & Go at UC Riverside, both receiving five-out-of-five stars on Yelp.