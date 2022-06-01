Flair Airlines Is Offering 50% Off All Flights To Celebrate Not Getting Shut Down
The airline was being investigated for possibly not being Canadian enough to operate in Canada.
"Ultra-low-cost carrier" Flair Airlines is now officially Canadian and isn't getting shut down so a 50% off sale is happening to celebrate!
The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) had been looking into the airline to see if it was Canadian enough and met the requirement that air carriers holding certain licences issued by the CTA must be Canadian.
On June 1, the CTA issued its final determination and found that, after changes were made by the airline, Flair is truly Canadian.
In a press conference after the decision, Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones said that while there was never a doubt that this ruling would come, it is "still amazing" to officially say that "Flair is Canadian."
"I know that the team behind me and the hundreds of Flair employees across the country are going to be even more passionate and more committed to our mission of delivering affordable airfares to all Canadians and breaking the status quo that hasn't been working for Canadians," Jones continued.
To celebrate, he also revealed that the airline is launching a sale that offers 50% off all Flair base fares for 48 hours only!
"It's a chance for all Canadians to get even cheaper fares going into the summer," Jones said.
The deal applies to all flights that take off between June 1 and June 23, with no blackout dates.
You can use the promo code BLUESKIES50 when booking if you want to get the half-off discount which ends at 11:59 p.m. MT on June 2.
Flair flies to many destinations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Halifax, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Cabos and Cancun.