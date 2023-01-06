A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
The retailer also gets a massive commission. 💰
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million.
He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, FL, and got the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme card.
There are only a total of four $15 million wins, with now three waiting to be uncovered.
Allen claimed the prize at the city's District office and chose the lump sum of cash, which means he doesn't get to keep it all, however, he's probably not hurting too bad. He gets to walk with $13.2 million.
The winning scratch off.Florida Lottery
The winnings don't stop there. The retailer gets to receive $30,000 as a bonus commission for the sale.
The game launched nearly a year ago in February 2021 and the odds of winning overall are 1-in-2.598. However, the odds of winning just the top prizes is not just one in a million, but one in 11 million (1-in-11,553,592)!
For this win, he matched a winning number to one of the prize numbers shown, however, you can also win by scratching a bonus spot and getting the amount for what's shown.
There is also a way to multiply your prize by five or 10 times if you scratch off a "5X" or "10X" symbol.
If Allen chose a different way to get his money, he would have been gifted $600K annually for the next 25 years.
