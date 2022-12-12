A Florida Man Won $15M From A Cheap Scratch Off & The Retailer Is Also A Big Winner
Here's how much he actually keeps. 💰
Christmas came early for a man in Florida who spent a rather profitable $30 on a scratch-off game bought in the Tampa area. He became a big lottery winner, scratching $15 million on the 300X THE CASH ticket.
The 42-year-old is Ryan Doddridge and he's the trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust. He chose the option to receive a one-time lump sum payment, rather than getting the money in small increments over time.
This option requires taxes to be taken out, so he doesn't get to keep it all, but he does get a large chunk.
He claimed $10,430,000 at the Florida Lottery Headquarters after scratching off only one of four of the top prizes for all of the tickets sold statewide.
The instant game win was purchased at a Publix located at 33343 US 19 North in Palm Harbor, and Doddridge isn't the only one that received a nice big bonus for the holidays.
Just for selling the ticket, the retailer gets a large commission of $30,000.
This specific scratch-off game was released in Florida on September 19 and the overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93. However, the specific $15 million prize odds are 1-in-11,701,050.
Upon publication of this article, there are only three top prizes left for this specific ticket. The next major prize is $1 million with a total of 24 tickets. Four of the 24 have already been claimed.
Doddridge made $500,000 times more than what he spent on the lottery game, and the person who sold him the ticket got a nice cushion for some last-minute holiday gifts.