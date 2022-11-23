Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
florida lottery

A Florida Man Won $5M From A Cheap Scratch Off & Here's How Much He Actually Keeps

The retailer also gets a hefty payout. 💰

Florida Associate Editor
A scratch-off game. Right: A RaceTrac gas station.

A scratch-off game. Right: A RaceTrac gas station.

Payphoto | Dreamstime, Ken Wolter | Dreamstime

A man in Florida can rest easy for holiday spending, as he's officially a big lottery winner. On November 23, Jerry Norasing claimed the money from a scratch-off game after winning $5 million dollars.

The ticket was GOLD RUSH LIMITED, which is only $20 to purchase. He got it at the RaceTrac on 3201 South Highway 27 in Clermont Florida, which is in the Orlando area.

At just 37 years old, he is now a multi-millionaire, though he doesn't get to keep all of the $5 million awarded to him.

He went to the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive his reward as a one-time payment. In doing so, the money is taxed, and he walks away with $3,960,000.

Anyone who wins over $600 has to go to a district office or Headquarters in order to formally get their prize.

The winning ticket.The winning ticket.Florida Lottery Communications

Not only does Norasing get a hefty wad of cash, but so does the retailer who sold it to him. For the win, the store employee will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, this particular scratch-off launched in September 2021. There are currently 17 out of 32 top prizes, such as Norasing's, remaining. There are also 49 out of 100 tickets left with a $1 million prize.

Overall, the odds of winning a prize on this instant win lottery game is 1-in-2.65.

The Orlando man and RaceTrac employees just received a nice little cushion just before some well-deserved holiday spending.

From Your Site Articles
    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
Recommended For You

Loading...