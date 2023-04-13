A Florida Man Won $41M In The Florida Lotto & Here's What The Retailer Takes Home
They both are big winners. 💰💰💰
One Florida man had a very lucky day and his retailer got a pretty hefty paycheck. At 57 years old, Darren Martini claimed $41M on April 12 from a drawing held back on December 24.
He went to a Publix located at 3015 Pine Island Road Southwest in Cape Coral and chose a Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket.
If you hit the jackpot, you can choose a one-time lump sum payment or accumulate the total over a period of time. Martini chose the one-time lump sum payment, which is the more popular choice, however, it cut his total earnings in half.
He gets to take home $24,559,932.33. The retailer received a nice $100,000 bonus just on commission for selling the ticket to the customer.
The Florida Lotto has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The winning ticket on a graphic.Florida Lottery
How much is a Florida Lotto Quick Pick?
A Florida Lotto Quick Pick is just $2 for a ticket. Players have the option to add an additional $1 per play to increase their odds with Double Play to win cash prizes in additional drawings of up to $250,000 or $500 in instant wins, called EZmatch.
Jackpots start at one million dollars.
How do you play Quick Pick on Florida Lotto?
In order to participate, you can visit any retail location that sells lotto tickets and use a digital or paper slip. You can choose your own numbers, tell the retailer what numbers you want or do what Martini did in a Quick Pick to auto-generate your odds.
Each ticket has 10 panels (A-J). If you choose manually, in each panel played you select six numbers between one and 53.
If you want to spend another dollar for Double Play, you must have the same numbers plated on your ticket. Another dollar can get you instant cash for EZmatch play.
Tell the retailer or select how many times you want to draw potential winning numbers to increase your odds. When you give your play slip to the retailer or have told the retailer what you want, you'll receive a printed ticket with your drawings.
Then, wait for the results.
Do most lottery winners win by Quick Pick?
The Powerball website makes clear that your chances of winning are exactly the same whether you choose your own numbers or a computer generates them with the retailer.
How often does Quick Picks win the Florida Lottery?
According to Old School Gamers, around 80% of winnings have been Quick Pick tickets. Though, it truly is a game of chance as your odds are the same no matter how you choose to play.
