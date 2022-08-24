Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en septembre 2022
Ça sent les soirées Netflix!
Durant le mois de septembre, une tonne de nouveau contenu incluant des classiques va apporter un vent de renouveau sur ta page d'accueil Netflix. Afin de savoir quand t'installer pour ne rien manquer de tout ce qui débarque sur la plateforme de streaming, voici la liste de tous les films et toutes les séries que tu pourras y découvrir dans les prochaines semaines.
Évidemment, alors que la spooky season approche, tu pourras mettre ton courage à l'épreuve avec quelques longs métrages et émissions qui donnent la chair de poule. Mais si ce n'est pas trop ton style, tu trouveras aussi de quoi te divertir parmi les titres de films quétaines, d'action, documentaires, et autres, qui seront mis à ta disposition.
1er septembre
Fenced In
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
Barbie Mermaid Power
Escape from Alcatraz
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
LOL House of Surprises: Saison 1
Nacho Libre
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Primal FearS.W.A.T.: Saison 5
The Girl Next Door
The Interpreter
The Jackal
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection
Waterworld
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Young Sheldon: Saison 5
2 septembre
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Saison 2
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Saison 1
You’re Nothing Special
3 septembre
4 septembre
The Broken Hearts Gallery
Coraline
The Dressmaker
Marley
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
5 septembre
Cocomelon: Saison 6
Once Upon a Small Town
6 septembre
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
7 septembre
Chef's Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
8 septembre
Entrapped
Diorama
The Anthrax Attacks
9 septembre
Cobra Kai: Saison 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Saison 2
No Limit
Narco-Saints
Plaza Cathedral
11 septembre
Possessor
12 septembre
Ada Twist, Scientist: Saison 3
13 septembre
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
14 septembre
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
15 septembre
Coach Carter
Dogs in Space: Saison 2
Kick-Ass 2
Terim
16 septembre
The Brave Ones
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Saison 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Saison 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
19 septembre
Go Dog Go: Saison 3
20 septembre
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
21 septembre
The Blacklist: Saison 9
Designing Miami
For Love
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
22 septembre
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Karma's World: Saison 4
Snabba Cash: Saison 2
Thai Cave Rescue
23 septembre
A Jazzman's Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Saison 2
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
24 septembre
Dynasty: Saison 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
25 septembre
The Witches
26 septembre
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapitre 2
27 septembre
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
28 septembre
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Saison 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Saison 2
29 septembre
The Empress
30 septembre
Anikulapo
Beirut
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
