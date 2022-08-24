Reçois quotidiennement une infolettre contenant les nouvelles les plus importantes du Québec.

Sections

Villes populaires

netflix

Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en septembre 2022

Ça sent les soirées Netflix!

Éditrice, Narcity Québec
​FIlms et séries sur Netflix août 2022.

FIlms et séries sur Netflix août 2022.

Netflix | Courtoisie

Durant le mois de septembre, une tonne de nouveau contenu incluant des classiques va apporter un vent de renouveau sur ta page d'accueil Netflix. Afin de savoir quand t'installer pour ne rien manquer de tout ce qui débarque sur la plateforme de streaming, voici la liste de tous les films et toutes les séries que tu pourras y découvrir dans les prochaines semaines.

Évidemment, alors que la spooky season approche, tu pourras mettre ton courage à l'épreuve avec quelques longs métrages et émissions qui donnent la chair de poule. Mais si ce n'est pas trop ton style, tu trouveras aussi de quoi te divertir parmi les titres de films quétaines, d'action, documentaires, et autres, qui seront mis à ta disposition.


1er septembre


Fenced In

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

Barbie Mermaid Power

Escape from Alcatraz

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

LOL House of Surprises: Saison 1

Nacho Libre

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Primal FearS.W.A.T.: Saison 5

The Girl Next Door

The Interpreter

The Jackal

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection

Waterworld

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Young Sheldon: Saison 5


2 septembre


Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Saison 2

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Saison 1

You’re Nothing Special

3 septembre

Netflix | Courtoisie

Little Women


4 septembre

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Coraline

The Dressmaker

Marley

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

5 septembre

Netflix | Courtoisie

Cocomelon: Saison 6

Once Upon a Small Town

6 septembre

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

7 septembre

Chef's Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

8 septembre

Entrapped

Diorama

The Anthrax Attacks

9 septembre

Cobra Kai: Saison 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Saison 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

Plaza Cathedral

11 septembre

Possessor

12 septembre

Ada Twist, Scientist: Saison 3


13 septembre

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum


14 septembre

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

15 septembre

Coach Carter

Dogs in Space: Saison 2

Kick-Ass 2

Terim

16 septembre

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Saison 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Saison 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

19 septembre


Go Dog Go: Saison 3


20 septembre


Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

21 septembre

Iron Chef México | Tráiler oficial | Netflixwww.youtube.com

The Blacklist: Saison 9

Designing Miami

For Love

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

22 septembre

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma's World: Saison 4

Snabba Cash: Saison 2

Thai Cave Rescue

23 septembre


A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Saison 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

24 septembre

Dynasty: Saison 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

25 septembre

The Witches

26 septembre

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapitre 2

27 septembre

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy


28 septembre

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Saison 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Saison 2

29 septembre

The Empress


30 septembre

Anikulapo

Beirut

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground


À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

La photo de couverture est utilisée à titre indicatif seulement.

From Your Site Articles
Plus de Narcity

Commentaires 💬

Notre section commentaire est un espace qui promouvoit l’expression personnelle, la liberté d’expression et la positivité. Nous encourageons discussions et débats, mais nos pages se doivent de rester des endroits sécuritaires où tout le monde se sent à l’aise et dans un environnement respectueux.

Pour rendre cela possible, nous surveillons les commentaires pour garder nos pages libres de spam, de discours haineux, de violence et de vulgarité. Les commentaires sont modérés en fonction de nos Règles de communauté.

Veuillez noter que les opinions exprimées dans la section commentaire d’un article ne reflètent pas les positions de Narcity Media. Narcity Media se réserve le droit de retirer des commentaires, de bannir ou de suspendre des utilisateur trices sans avertissement, ou de fermer la section commentaire d’un article à tout moment.

Prénoms et noms apparaîtront avec chaque commentaire et l’utilisation de pseudonymes est interdit. En commentant, vous reconnaissez que Narcity Media détient les droits d’utilisation et de distribution du contenu présent sur nos propriétés.

Loading...
Notre missionCampagnes publicitairesCarrièresNous joindreSoumettre une nouvelleRègles de communautéNormes ÉditiorialesRegistre Pubs PolitiquesPolitique de confidentialitéTermes & Conditions
Éditions:Canada | US | Québec | Monde | MTL Blog (Montreal)
© 2022 Tous droits réservés, Narcity Media Inc.