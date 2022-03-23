Netflix révèle TOUTES les nouveautés qui arrivent en avril et ça sent le «binge watching»
L'arrivée du printemps s'annonce encore plus excitante alors que, le 23 mars, Netflix a partagé toutes les nouveautés et les classiques qui seront ajoutées à la plateforme en avril, qui incluent des films et ses séries de tous genres. Avec une centaine de titres qui seront nouvellement disponibles, ça donne envie de binge watch certains d'entre eux, surtout pendant les jours de pluie.
Quelques-uns d'entre eux sont attendus par le public, tels que la cinquième saison de Selling Sunset, la première édition de la série similaire à Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, ainsi que la saison cinq d'Élite. Prépare-toi à bien remplir ta liste de choses à visionner pour les prochaines semaines.
1er avril
Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Celeb Five : Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit : Saison 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
3 Days to Kill
300 : Rise of an Empire
8 Mile
Abby Hatcher : Saison 2
Casual : Saison 1
Casual : Saison 2
Casual : Saison 3
Casual : Saison 4
Cats (2019)
The Chronicles of Riddick
CoComelon : Saison 5
Emma (2020)
The Kingdom
The Lincoln Lawyer
Lucky Number Slevin
The Mummy
Munich
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
PAW Patrol : Saison 8
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Rambo : Last Blood
Ride Along
Scary Movie 2
Warcraft
4 avril
Angel Has Fallen
Better Call Saul : Saison 5
5 avril
Ronny Chieng : Speakeasy
6 avril
Furioza
Green Mothers' Club
Jimmy Savile : A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud : the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On
7 avril
Mile 22
Queen of the South : Saison 5
Return to Space
Senzo : Murder of a Soccer Star
8 avril
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite : Saison 5
Green Eggs and Ham : Saison 2
The In Between
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha : Ruthless Operations
9 avril
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
10 avril
House of 1,000 Corpses
11 avril
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
12 avril
The Creature Cases
Hard Cell
The Rhythm Section
13 avril
Almost Happy : Saison 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
14 avril
Ultraman : Saison 2
15 avril
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
16 avril
LEGO Friends : Girls on a Mission : Saisons 1-4
Man of God
17 avril
Richie Rich
Selena
19 avril
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim : The Black : Saison 2
White Hot : The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
20 avril
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll : Saison 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
21 avril
All About Gila
He's Expecting
22 avril
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
The Secret Life of Pets
Selling Sunset : Saison 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
26 avril
American Gangster
David Spade : Nothing Personal
27 avril
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe : The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
28 avril
Samurai Rabbit : The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
29 avril
Grace and Frankie : Saison 7
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark : Saison 4 Partie 2
Rumspringa
YOUTH v GOV
