netflix fr

Netflix révèle TOUTES les nouveautés qui arrivent en avril et ça sent le «binge watching»

Sors le popcorn! 🍿

Rédactrice senior, Narcity Québec
Élite saison 5 sur Netflix. Droite : Selling Sunset saison 5 sur Netflix.
Netflix | Courtoisie, Selling Sunset | IMDb

L'arrivée du printemps s'annonce encore plus excitante alors que, le 23 mars, Netflix a partagé toutes les nouveautés et les classiques qui seront ajoutées à la plateforme en avril, qui incluent des films et ses séries de tous genres. Avec une centaine de titres qui seront nouvellement disponibles, ça donne envie de binge watch certains d'entre eux, surtout pendant les jours de pluie.

Quelques-uns d'entre eux sont attendus par le public, tels que la cinquième saison de Selling Sunset, la première édition de la série similaire à Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, ainsi que la saison cinq d'Élite. Prépare-toi à bien remplir ta liste de choses à visionner pour les prochaines semaines.

1er avril

Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five : Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit : Saison 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

3 Days to Kill

300 : Rise of an Empire

8 Mile

Abby Hatcher : Saison 2

Casual : Saison 1

Casual : Saison 2

Casual : Saison 3

Casual : Saison 4

Cats (2019)

The Chronicles of Riddick

CoComelon : Saison 5

Emma (2020)

The Kingdom

The Lincoln Lawyer

Lucky Number Slevin

The Mummy

Munich

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

PAW Patrol : Saison 8

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Rambo : Last Blood

Ride Along

Scary Movie 2

Warcraft

4 avril

Angel Has Fallen

Better Call Saul : Saison 5

5 avril

Ronny Chieng : Speakeasy sur Netflix.Ronny Chieng : Speakeasy sur Netflix. Netflix | Courtoisie

Ronny Chieng : Speakeasy

6 avril

Furioza

Green Mothers' Club

Jimmy Savile : A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud : the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On

7 avril

Mile 22

Queen of the South : Saison 5

Return to Space

Senzo : Murder of a Soccer Star

8 avril

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite : Saison 5

Green Eggs and Ham : Saison 2

The In Between

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha : Ruthless Operations

9 avril

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

10 avril

House of 1,000 Corpses

11 avril

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

12 avril

The Creature Cases

Hard Cell

The Rhythm Section

13 avril

Almost Happy : Saison 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

14 avril

Ultraman : Saison 2

15 avril

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

16 avril

LEGO Friends : Girls on a Mission : Saisons 1-4

Man of God

17 avril

Richie Rich

Selena

19 avril

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim : The Black : Saison 2

White Hot : The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

20 avril

The Turning Point sur Netflix.The Turning Point sur Netflix.Netflix | Courtoisie

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll : Saison 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

21 avril

All About Gila

He's Expecting

22 avril

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

The Secret Life of Pets

Selling Sunset : Saison 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

26 avril

American Gangster

David Spade : Nothing Personal

27 avril

Bullsh*t The Game Show sur Netflix.Bullsh*t The Game Show sur Netflix.Netflix | Courtoisie

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe : The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

28 avril

Samurai Rabbit : The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

29 avril

Grace and Frankie : Saison 7

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark : Saison 4 Partie 2

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

