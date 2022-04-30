Rappel d'une centaine de confiseries au Canada et tu pourrais être très malade
Des cookies, du chocolat et de la gomme font partie de la liste...
Tu ferais mieux de vérifier ton garde-manger si tu as la dent sucrée. Ce 29 avril, l'Agence canadienne d'inspection des aliments (ACIA) a indiqué par voie de communiqué que Foodfest International 2000 Inc. procède au rappel d'une centaine de sortes de confiseries de la marque Elite en raison d'une possible contamination par la bactérie Salmonella.
« Les aliments contaminés par la bactérie Salmonella ne présentent pas nécessairement d'altération visible ni d'odeur suspecte, mais peuvent quand même vous rendre malade. Les jeunes enfants, les femmes enceintes, les personnes âgées et les personnes dont le système immunitaire est affaibli peuvent contracter des infections graves et parfois mortelles », prévient l'ACIA.
Les symptômes courants sont la fièvre, des maux de tête, des vomissements, des nausées, des douleurs abdominales et de la diarrhée. Sur le long terme, la maladie peut entraîner des complications comme une forme grave d'arthrite.
Notons que ces produits ont été vendus partout au pays et que les renseignements sur l'étiquette pourraient être écrits en anglais ou en hébreu.
Si tu as ces produits chez toi, il est donc recommandé de les jeter ou de les rapporter à l'épicerie où ils ont été achetés.
Voici la liste complète des confiseries concernées :
- « Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa » 250 g
- « Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies » 170 g
- « Chocolate Fingers » 96 g
- « Chocolate Fingers with Lentil » 96 g
- « Chocolate Fingers filled with Milk Cream »
- « PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavored Spread » 350 g
- « Snap - White & Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer » 45 g
- « PesekZman 4 Play » 40 g
- « PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy Hazelnut Cream » 40 g
- « Twist » 28 g
- « Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream » 100 g
- « Mini Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream » 20 g
- « Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate » 100 g
- « Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate » 100 g
- « Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies » 100 g
- « Sweet@Midnight Crunchy Biscuit with White Chocolate Layer » 200 g
- « Sweet@Midnight - Crunchy Biscuit with Milk Chocolate Layer » 200 g
- « Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut » 97 g
- « Sweet@7 - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut Mousse » 100 g
- « Sweet@7 - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini Cream Mousse » 100 g
- « Reva Lesheva » 140 g
- « Sweet@7 White Choc Coated Wafer Roll » 120 g
- « Sweet@7 - Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream » 120 g
- « Gluten Free Chocolate Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers » 400 g
- « Wafer Trafels » 87.5 g
- « Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers » 200 g
- « Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers » 200 g
- « Milk Choco Log - Milk Chocolate Bar » 25 g
- « Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with Milk Flavored Cream and Popping Candies » 96 g
- « Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks filled with Chocolate Flavored Cream & Button shaped Chocolate Candies » 96 g
- « Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with Milk Flavored Cream » 96 g
- « PesekZman Big Bite » 52 g
- « PesekZman Classic » 45 g
- « PesekZman Wafer Rolls » 40 g
- « Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavor Cream » 50 g
- « Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond Cream » 40 g
- « Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer » 45 g
- « Taami » 40 g
- « Taami White » 40 g
- « PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream » 35 g
- « PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Hazelnut Cream » 35 g
- « Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts » 95 g
- « Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate » 45 g
- « Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped Chocolate Candies » 95 g
- « Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Hazelnut Cream » 45 g
- « Milk Chocolate » 100 g
- « Bittersweet Chocolate » 100 g
- « White Chocolate » 100 g
- « Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream » 100 g
- « White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream » 100 g
- « Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream » 100 g
- « Chocolate Tablet Filled Popping Candies » 90 g
- « Milk Choc with Button Candy » 100 g
- « White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces » 100 g
- « Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70% » 100 g
- « Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85% » 100 g
- « Aerated Milk Chocolate » 85 g
- « Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut » 95 g
- « Choc Truffels Forest Fruit/Berry » 100 g
- « Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almond pieces » 100 g
- « Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces » 100 g
- « Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream » 100 g
- « Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Milk Cream » 100 g
- « Pesek Zman - Caramelized White & Milk Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream » 45 g
- « Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Log » 190 g
- « Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Chocolate Log » 390 g
- « Mini Tablet Choc Bars » 400 g
- « Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream » 400 g
- « Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer with Chocolate Flavored Filling » 600 g
- « Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer » 400 g
- « Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar » 400 g
- « Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream Filling » 200 g
- « Mini Coconut Cream » 200 g
- « Milk Chocolate Gold Coins » 15 g
- « Bittersweet Chocolate Coins » 15 g
- « Chocolate Flavored Spread » 500 g
- « Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 28 g
- « Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 28 g
- « Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 28 g
- « Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 28 g
- « Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - Kitniot » 28 g
- « Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 28 g
- « Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free » 28 g
- « Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free » 28 g
- « Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum » 28 g
- « Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum » 66 g
- « Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 66 g
- « Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 66 g
- « Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 58 g
- « Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum » 58 g
- « Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum » 58 g
- « Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum » 66 g
- « Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum » 66 g
- « Grape Flavored Chewing Gum » 66 g
- « Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum » 180 g
- « Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies » 200 g
- « Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies » 600 g
