Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Québec
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
FR - Divertissement
netflix fr

Un film d’amour osé débarque sur Netflix et la bande-annonce va te donner chaud

Pour les fans d'After et de Sex/Life!

Un film d’amour osé débarque sur Netflix et la bande-annonce va te donner chaud
Netflix | YouTube

Si tu aimes les films et séries d'amour aux scènes très chaudes dans le style d'After, Fifty Shades of Grey et Sex/Life, sache que le film Trough My Window débarque sur Netflix en février et la bande-annonce dévoile des images hot, hot, hot.

La courte vidéo, sortie le 28 octobre sur la page YouTube de la plateforme de streaming, ne te laissera surement pas indifférent.e à cette histoire assez sensuelle.

Basé sur le livre du même nom de l'autrice espagnole Ariana Godoy, Through My Window suit les aventures de Raquel alors qu'elle a un penchant (qui la pousse à carrément le stalker) pour son voisin assez froid Ares, qui est beau comme un dieu grec. Lorsqu'il remarque enfin Raquel, c'est le début d'une aventure des plus intense.

Pour tous ceux et celles qui sont trop curieux.ses pour attendre le film, le livre est disponible sur la plateforme en ligne, Wattpad, où il a d'abord été publié en 2016.

Alors c'est le 4 février que tu pourras écouter ce petit plaisir (non) coupable qui donne chaud avec un bon verre de vin et une boîte de chocolat.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

From Your Site Articles

Ardène vend le « kit » parfait pour un costume d'Halloween inspiré de Squid Game

Quelque chose nous dit qu'il va y avoir BEAUCOUP de costumes de Squid Game cette année.

Ardène, @netflix | Instagram

Il n'y a rien de mieux pour se changer les idées du temps gris et pluvieux automnal que de se déguiser et fêter l'Halloween entre ami.es. D'ailleurs, si tu cherches le meilleur costume de groupe à faire avec ta gang, sache que le magasin Ardène vend les vêtements parfaits pour faire un déguisement DIY de la populaire émission Squid Game sur Netflix.

Veste verte, pantalon vert et souliers blancs, ça te rappelle quelque chose? Le magasin de vêtements et d'accessoires a tout ce qu'il faut pour t'habiller comme les « joueurs » et « joueuses » de la série.

Continuer à lire Show less

La bande-annonce de The Princess Switch 3 est sortie et c'est quétaine à souhait

Jamais trop de films de Noël!

Netflix | YouTube

Les fans de la série de films The Princess Switch seront heureux et heureuses d'apprendre qu'un troisième opus verra le jour et que Netflix a enfin dévoilé la bande-annonce de The Princess Switch 3 : Romancing The Star.

Le site de streaming a dévoilé la vidéo sur ses réseaux sociaux le 21 octobre et l'histoire est hyper cheesy, mais tellement attachante!

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix dévoile plus de 100 nouveautés en novembre 2021 et les voici

La magie des Fêtes est à nos portes!

Netflix | Gracieuseté, Netflix | Gracieuseté

Il n'y a pas de mauvais moment pour s'immerger dans la magie des Fêtes et si tu cherches à te mettre dans l'ambiance, tu trouveras plein de films et de séries de Noël parmi les nombreuses nouveautés qui arriveront sur Netflix en novembre 2021.

Outre les histoires directement sorties du Pôle Nord, il y a une tonne de contenu pour te divertir comme la quatrième saison de Selling Sunset ou encore le nouveau film d'action Red Notice avec Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds et Gal Gadot.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix annonce une suite surprise pour To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Une série? C'est oui!

@toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram, @toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram

Alors que la saison des films d'épouvante est commencée, Netflix a décidé d'être en avance sur les histoires d'amour puisque le site de streaming vient d'annoncer une série spin-off des films To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Netflix a dévoilé la nouvelle série, XO, Kitty, le 18 octobre sur la page Instagram du film d'une manière assez originale : un courriel écrit par Kitty.

Continuer à lire Show less
NOTRE MISSIONCAMPAGNES PUBLICITAIRESCARRIÈRESNOUS JOINDRESOUMETTRE UNE NOUVELLENORMES ÉDITORIALESREGISTRE PUBS POLITIQUESPOLITIQUE DE CONFIDENTIALITÉTERMeS et COND.
© 2021 Tous droits réservés, Narcity Media Inc.