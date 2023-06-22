This Full-Time Job In Canada Will Pay You To Play Video Games All Day & Here's How It Works
You'll literally spend your workday in VR.
Have you always dreamed of having a full-time job in Canada that lets you play video games all day? Well, good news! Turns out that's actually a thing and there are positions to fill. So, no more endlessly searching through Indeed job postings for you!
Keywords Studios, based in Montreal, is looking for individuals with a passion for VR to join their team as a video game tester. A job title that literally seems like it was plucked right out of a little kid's imagination.
But, as fantastical as it may seem, it is in fact a real job filled with all kinds of adult responsibilities. If you're hired, you'll become part of the studio's candidate pool, which means you'll be contacted every time a suitable opportunity arises.
As a video game tester, your role will involve close collaboration with your team leader and colleagues as you search for errors in each product's digital world. After all, no one wants to pay for a game that is crawling with annoying and preventable bugs.
Here is a breakdown of the requirements you'll need to meet before applying:
- Able to test VR games for 8 hours a day with appropriate breaks
- Availability to work full-time from Monday to Friday
- 18 years old or older with a high school diploma
- Excellent written and spoken English skills
- A resident of the Montreal area
- Flexible to work both from home and in-office based on project demands
- Exceptional attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and the ability to adapt to various tasks
- A genuine passion for video games and the gaming industry
- Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, a work permit, or an application for a work permit
So, now that we've discussed what it takes to get the job, we can move to the fun part, what perks you'll receive if you're actually hired.
Keywords Studios pays its video game testers $17.35 an hour, with a bonus of $2.50 per hour for shifts after 7:00 p.m. If you're working from home, the company will provide you with an internet subsidy, and for every 160 hours you worked in the office, you'll earn one day off.
You'll also have access to partnerships with reputable organizations like STM, Telus, and BIXI, among others. Additionally, Keywords Studios Montreal organizes webinars, virtual social events, and virtual training to foster professional growth and engagement.
