8 Handy Products You'll Love If Your Cat Or Dog Sheds Like There's No Tomorrow

Get them all on Amazon Canada for under $25! ✌️

Commerce Writer
8 Handy Products You'll Love If Your Cat Or Dog Sheds Like There's No Tomorrow
Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you have a furry companion who sheds, you're probably accustomed to tufts of fluff drifting across your floor like miniature tumbleweeds.

Whether or not you have a fancy pet vacuum (like this $99 Bissell vacuum, for example), at times it can seem like no matter how much you clean, the pet hair and dander just keep on giving.

That's why we've gathered up a list of items that'll help do some of the heavy lifting when it comes to de-shedding your sweet baby angel. These products will work for either cats or dogs and you can get them all on Amazon Canada for under $25 a pop.

Maxpower Planet Dematting & Shedding Brush For Dogs & Cats

Amazon Canada

This de-shedding brush is double-sided and excellent for thinning out thick fur and de-matting clumps. One reviewer included photos in their rating, which really makes the product speak for itself.

Maxpower Planet
$21.97 $18.97
Buy Now

Delomo Gentle De-Shedding Brush Glove

Amazon Canada

These gentle de-shedding brush gloves are excellent for pets who can't stand the sight of brushes. All you have to do is slip them onto your hands, pat your pet and let the magic happen.

Delomo
$18.99 $12.74
Buy Now

Rabbitgoo Pet Hair Remover Roller

Amazon Canada

This reusable lint roller is similar to the Tiktok-famous ChomChom Roller ($37) but not as pricy. It has a handy compartment that'll collect pet hair and lint which is easy to clean in between uses.

Rabbitgoo
$21.98
Buy Now

Furminator Grooming Rake for Dogs & Cats

Amazon Canada

This grooming rake is great for undercoat care, especially if you have a dog or cat with thick fur or a dense double coat. Reviewers say it's the perfect tool for detangling and getting ahead of undercoat shedding.

Furminator
$17.99
Buy Now

Ecoigy Wool Dryer Balls

Amazon Canada

This six-pack of multipurpose wool dryer balls can be used to decrease static, speed up drying time and collect pet hair off of your clothes while they're in the dryer.

Ecoigy
$14.97
Buy Now

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer

Amazon Canada

This handy little detailer tool is perfect for fabric furniture and car seats that have seen better days when it comes to pet hair. It'll help you get into those nooks and crannies that your vacuum can't quite reach.

Lilly Brush
$18
Buy Now

Furbliss Bath Deshedding Brush For Dogs & Cats

Amazon Canada

This double-sided brush can be used to massage and de-shed your pet. You can use it dry or while you give your fur baby a scrub down in the tub.

Furbliss
$19.59
Buy Now

TubShroom Drain Protector

Amazon Canada

This popular product will save your drains from clogging while you bathe your little fur ball. It'll also come in handy if you tend to shed lots of hair in the shower, too!

TubShroom
$13.99
Buy Now
