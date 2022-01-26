8 Handy Products You'll Love If Your Cat Or Dog Sheds Like There's No Tomorrow
Get them all on Amazon Canada for under $25! ✌️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you have a furry companion who sheds, you're probably accustomed to tufts of fluff drifting across your floor like miniature tumbleweeds.
Whether or not you have a fancy pet vacuum (like this $99 Bissell vacuum, for example), at times it can seem like no matter how much you clean, the pet hair and dander just keep on giving.
That's why we've gathered up a list of items that'll help do some of the heavy lifting when it comes to de-shedding your sweet baby angel. These products will work for either cats or dogs and you can get them all on Amazon Canada for under $25 a pop.
Maxpower Planet Dematting & Shedding Brush For Dogs & Cats
This de-shedding brush is double-sided and excellent for thinning out thick fur and de-matting clumps. One reviewer included photos in their rating, which really makes the product speak for itself.
Delomo Gentle De-Shedding Brush Glove
These gentle de-shedding brush gloves are excellent for pets who can't stand the sight of brushes. All you have to do is slip them onto your hands, pat your pet and let the magic happen.
Rabbitgoo Pet Hair Remover Roller
This reusable lint roller is similar to the Tiktok-famous ChomChom Roller ($37) but not as pricy. It has a handy compartment that'll collect pet hair and lint which is easy to clean in between uses.
Furminator Grooming Rake for Dogs & Cats
This grooming rake is great for undercoat care, especially if you have a dog or cat with thick fur or a dense double coat. Reviewers say it's the perfect tool for detangling and getting ahead of undercoat shedding.
Ecoigy Wool Dryer Balls
This six-pack of multipurpose wool dryer balls can be used to decrease static, speed up drying time and collect pet hair off of your clothes while they're in the dryer.
Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer
This handy little detailer tool is perfect for fabric furniture and car seats that have seen better days when it comes to pet hair. It'll help you get into those nooks and crannies that your vacuum can't quite reach.
Furbliss Bath Deshedding Brush For Dogs & Cats
This double-sided brush can be used to massage and de-shed your pet. You can use it dry or while you give your fur baby a scrub down in the tub.
TubShroom Drain Protector
This popular product will save your drains from clogging while you bathe your little fur ball. It'll also come in handy if you tend to shed lots of hair in the shower, too!