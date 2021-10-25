Here's How To Download Canada's Vaccine Passport For Travel In Every Province & Territory
If you can't wait to take to the skies once again, you'll need to download Canada's vaccine passport for international travel ASAP!
That's because starting November 30, 2021, you won't be able to board a flight from Canada without a government-issued vaccine passport for travel. This applies to passengers aged 12 and older on domestic and international flights, as well as rail passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains.
In several provinces and the three territories, the new vaccine certificate for international travel is already good to go. In the rest of the country, it will be available by the end of next month.
The QR code on your vaccine certificate will include your COVID-19 vaccination history and the type of vaccine you received.
It's worth noting that having this documentation will not guarantee entry into another country, although the prime minister has said that he's "very confident" it will be accepted worldwide. Always check the entry requirements at specific locations before travelling.
Wherever you are in Canada, here's how to get your official vaccine passport for travel:
Alberta
Canada's standardized proof of vaccination is not yet available in Alberta, although it should be by November 30, 2021. To access proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, residents can use the Alberta vaccine record with a QR code.
BC
Similarly, British Columbians are not yet able to access the standardized version of Canada's vaccination passport for travel. Until November 30, they can use the B.C. vaccine card. Last week, Premier John Horgan said there were no immediate plans to align the two passports.
Manitoba
It's not yet available in Manitoba, either. Until the new rules come into effect, Manitobans can use the provincial immunization card to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status for travel.
New Brunswick
Sorry, New Brunswick! Until the standardized version becomes available here, residents can use the region's Record of COVID-19 Immunization.
Newfoundland and Labrador
Canada's vaccine passport for travel is already available to download in Newfoundland and Labrador. It can be found here and will be accepted on planes and trains Canada-wide from November 30.
Nova Scotia
Likewise, those living in Nova Scotia are already set and can download the standardized proof of vaccination for travel right here.
Ontario
Ontario's proof of vaccination (with an official QR code) is already standardized for travel and can be downloaded by people who live there right here.
P.E.I.
Although the vaccine passport for travel is not yet available in P.E.I., residents can continue to use the province's "Vax Pass Program" until November 30.
Quebec
Quebecers can get prepared ahead of November 30 by downloading the accepted COVID-19 vaccination passport right now. Residents can find it on the province's website.
Saskatchewan
Get ready, Saskatchewan! Locals can download the Canada-wide version of the vaccination passport right now by clicking here.
Yukon, the Northwest Territories & Nunavut
Proof from Yukon, a vaccination record from the Northwest Territories, and proof of vaccination from Nunavut are available via their respective websites.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
