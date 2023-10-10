7 Home Decor Products To Stock Up On During The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale In Canada
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here and now's the time to get your hands on those home decor pieces you've been eyeing.
Making your space beautiful and luxurious can get seriously pricey, which is why shopping the deals for Amazon Prime Big Deals in Canada is the perfect way to add some pizazz into your space.
In order to get the deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership and then you can shop away to your heart's content.
From cute planters to stunning mirrors, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals in Canada in home decor you can score this year.
Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
Why You Need It: With the colder weather approaching, it's time to start nesting and getting your house ready for snuggling up in.
This set of two pillow cases have a fun texture on them and are the perfect hue for fall — just don't forget to buy the pillow inserts!
Price: $20.87 (originally $36.39)
Welcome Sign
Why You Need It: If you're a tiny bit antisocial, this "welcome" sign is a warning for those who dare to knock at your door unannounced.
It comes with a string for hanging, so all you need is a nail or hook to affix the wreath-like piece to.
Price: $19.99 (originally $24.99)
Dried Eucalyptus Stems
Why You Need It: This 20-piece bouquet is about 17 inches tall, so it adds some nice height and drama when placed in a vase.
They have the beautiful scent eucalyptus is known for, so adding them to a bathroom shelf or a place in your home that gets a little musty just makes sense.
Price: $19.99 (originally $35.99)
Cute planters with faux succulents
Why You Need It: How sweet are these friendly little planters? They come as a pair, and even better, they come with fake succulents, so if you're garbage at keeping plants alive this might be the better option (we're looking at you, plant murderers).
Price: $27.67 (originally $34.59)
Floating Shelves
Why You Need It: If you've got a ton of knickknacks and succulents that deserve to be shown off, this honeycomb floating shelf would be a great way to do that.
All you have to do is screw the drills into your wall, insert the shelf, and you're good to go!
Price: $42.49 (originally $49.99)
Evil Eye Wall Mirror
Why You Need It: Why add a plain mirror to your wall when you can add a statement mirror?
This evil eye piece is perfect for bedrooms and living rooms and might just help ward off unwanted vibes.
Price: $23.19 (originally $27.99)
Metal Tea Light Candle Holders
Why You Need It: These hexagonal candle holders are an easy way to add a bit of luxe to that corner of your house you have no idea what to do with.
The shape adds some interesting geometric design, while the colour makes the whole thing look a lil' fancy. Add in some tealights and you've got yourself a cute setup!
Price: $15.99 (originally $28.90)
