Hooters' New Uniform Shorts Are 'Like Underwear' & Staff Threatened To Quit Over Them
"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," one waitress said.
Low-cut uniform tops have always been a thing at Hooters, but staff say the restaurant went too far with its new bottoms.
You know, the things that used to be called shorts?
Several self-described "Hooters Girls" have blown up on TikTok over the last week with their demo videos of the new uniform, which includes a pair of shorts that stretch the definition of the word.
@ggnguyen
what’s that supposed to fit?!? #hooterstiktok #hooter #hootersgirl #StudentSectionSauce
Many staff threatened to quit over the new shorts, which offer almost no extra coverage beyond a pair of underwear. They cover the crotch and hips but not the thighs.
@eastenciera
Definitely rated pg 😇 #ratedpg13 #hooters #hooterstiktok @Katherine Nicole
The videos racked up tens of millions of views and Hooters ultimately bowed to the pressure, announcing on Monday that the new super-short shorts would be optional.
"As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones," Hooters wrote in a statement. "They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image."
And judging from the earlier reaction, there will be plenty of women who go back to the old look.
"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," @sick.abt.it wrote in a TikTok caption last week. She compares the new shorts to the old ones in the video, which now has more than 9 million views.
"We all know why half the Hooters Girls want to quit, and it's because of the new shorts," she writes.
@sick.abt.it
love my job but dont love wearing undies to work ☠️ #hootersgirl @Kirsten :)
Other employees also joined in to complain about the new outfit.
"So Hooters got new panties," one user wrote. "I mean shorts."
User @theflathootersgirl put on some leggings and that gave a full demo of the new shorts.
They immediately gave her a wedgie, she said.
"There is no longer anything covered by these shorts," she says in the video. "This is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired."
@theflathootersgirl
Reply to @kat.abrramo so here’s what they look like on! I had to use a tape measure for my sizing and then I still couldn’t get them off after this video :) #uniform #hooters #shorts #hooterstiktok #college #waitress #restaurant #hootersgirledition #OneSliceChallenge
User @sick.abt.it later said that Hooters' CEO personally called her up to announce that the shorts would be optional after she and others blew up the company on TikTok.
@sick.abt.it
couldn’t have done it without all of you ❤️ #hootersgirl