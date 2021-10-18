Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
us restaurants

Hooters' New Uniform Shorts Are 'Like Underwear' & Staff Threatened To Quit Over Them

"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," one waitress said.

Hooters' New Uniform Shorts Are 'Like Underwear' & Staff Threatened To Quit Over Them
@theflathootersgirl | TikTok, @eastenciera | TikTok

Low-cut uniform tops have always been a thing at Hooters, but staff say the restaurant went too far with its new bottoms.

You know, the things that used to be called shorts?

Several self-described "Hooters Girls" have blown up on TikTok over the last week with their demo videos of the new uniform, which includes a pair of shorts that stretch the definition of the word.

@ggnguyen

what’s that supposed to fit?!? #hooterstiktok #hooter #hootersgirl #StudentSectionSauce

Many staff threatened to quit over the new shorts, which offer almost no extra coverage beyond a pair of underwear. They cover the crotch and hips but not the thighs.

@eastenciera

Definitely rated pg 😇 #ratedpg13 #hooters #hooterstiktok @Katherine Nicole

The videos racked up tens of millions of views and Hooters ultimately bowed to the pressure, announcing on Monday that the new super-short shorts would be optional.

"As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones," Hooters wrote in a statement. "They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image."

And judging from the earlier reaction, there will be plenty of women who go back to the old look.

"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," @sick.abt.it wrote in a TikTok caption last week. She compares the new shorts to the old ones in the video, which now has more than 9 million views.

"We all know why half the Hooters Girls want to quit, and it's because of the new shorts," she writes.

@sick.abt.it

love my job but dont love wearing undies to work ☠️ #hootersgirl @Kirsten :)

Other employees also joined in to complain about the new outfit.

"So Hooters got new panties," one user wrote. "I mean shorts."

User @theflathootersgirl put on some leggings and that gave a full demo of the new shorts.

They immediately gave her a wedgie, she said.

"There is no longer anything covered by these shorts," she says in the video. "This is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired."

@theflathootersgirl

Reply to @kat.abrramo so here’s what they look like on! I had to use a tape measure for my sizing and then I still couldn’t get them off after this video :) #uniform #hooters #shorts #hooterstiktok #college #waitress #restaurant #hootersgirledition #OneSliceChallenge

User @sick.abt.it later said that Hooters' CEO personally called her up to announce that the shorts would be optional after she and others blew up the company on TikTok.

@sick.abt.it

couldn’t have done it without all of you ❤️ #hootersgirl

From Your Site Articles

Disney's New Space 220 Restaurant Will Make You Feel Like You're Dining in Orbit Among The Stars

It's the happiest place over Earth!

@magicalhijinx | Instagram

Disney loves to say that its theme parks are the happiest places on Earth, but now it can lay claim to the happiest place in space. Sort of.

The new Space 220 Restaurant at Disney's Epcot in Florida offers guests the chance to dine in orbit — and you don't need a Jeff Bezos or an Elon Musk to get you there.

Keep Reading Show less

Viral TikTok Video Shows Five Guys Hack For Getting A 'Free' Cheeseburger

It's tastier when it's free

@hellthyjunkfood | TikTok

There's a clever way to get some delicious free food at Five Guys — and no, it's not by eating your weight in free peanuts.

A food TikToker is winning hearts and bellies with a clever hack for getting a "free" cheeseburger at the restaurant after he figured out which items are free on the menu.

Keep Reading Show less

The 11 Coolest Restaurant Patios in The US Are So Stunning They're Worth The Trip

Dine al fresco at these gorgeous outdoor restos.

@aseelhawari | Instagram, @setaara | Instagram

Restaurants have started bringing their A-game to patio dining during the pandemic, and a new ranking has us itching for a foodie road trip from coast-to-coast across the United States.

OpenTable just released its list of the most beautiful outdoor restaurants in North America, and many of them can be found in the biggest cities in the U.S.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Horror Movies On Your Couch Thanks To These 2 Jobs

Start spooky season off right by getting paid to watch movies.

@getoutmovie | Instagram, @halloweenmovie | Instagram

If you want to make some extra cash while staying at home, you can apply for jobs so that you can get paid to watch horror movies without having to get up off the couch.

There are two companies with positions open that will have you watching a bunch of scary films and they both pay $1,300 for sitting through your very own scary binge sessions.

Keep Reading Show less