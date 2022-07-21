J.J. Watt Is Paying For The Funeral Of A Twitter User’s Grandpa & People Love Him Even More
Even though NFL defensive star J.J. Watt has moved on from his Texas life and his time playing for the Houston Texans, he's still showing his iconic love to fans back in the Bayou City.
On Tuesday, a Texas woman named Jennifer Simpson tweeted that she was selling some of her Watt memorabilia to help raise funds to hold a funeral for her grandfather.
The athlete responded to the social media post by telling her to keep the things she was selling, and that he would pay for the funeral.
Many Twitter users commented back on the post recognizing the kind act from the NFL player, and writing things like "just out here being the best human," "JJ has you covered!! Another reason why we love this guy," and "Dude, you’re as humble as they come."
\u201cDon\u2019t sell your shoes and jersey, we\u2019ll help with the funeral. \n\nI\u2019m sorry for your loss.\n\n\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffc\u201d— JJ Watt (@JJ Watt) 1658372649
Simpson, a 26-year-old teacher, was selling a pair of shoes from Watt's Reebok collection and a Watt Houston Texans jersey, which would've earned her $90 if someone had purchased both.
Now, the worry about paying for her grandfather's memorial is gone, thanks to the famously compassionate football player.
Justin James Watt and his professional soccer player wife Kealia Watt have made donations together before.
They became quite the philanthropic couple in the Texas city before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but still continue to give back regardless of where they're living.
This generosity was felt throughout Watt's nine-year career in Houston, where he spearheaded charities like The Justin J Watt Foundation which raised $37 million in relief funds following the 2017 Hurricane Harvey.
The 33-year-old athlete was also known to surprise fans with random gestures of kindness, much like his most recent good deed on Twitter.