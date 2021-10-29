Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Just Issued A Dire Warning About 'Conspiracy Theorists' & Disinformation

"There are those who would tear down what we are building," Trudeau said.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

In the middle of a diplomatic trip to the Netherlands, Justin Trudeau has issued a severe warning about the threat of disinformation in Canada and around the world.

He spoke to the country's parliament on Thursday, October 28, and said that various bad actors threatened the "positive values" that Canada and the Netherlands share.

"In this age of unreason, of disinformation, of skepticism and cynicism, we need to acknowledge that there are those who would tear down what we are building," Trudeau said.

"Let's be frank, it's not just conspiracy theorists and marginalized angry people online," he added.

"It's state actors using disinformation, propaganda and cyber warfare to harm our economies, our democracies and undermine people's faith in the principles that hold us together."

Trudeau knows what it's like to be the focus of online attacks — a study in the summer found he was receiving more online hate than any other political leader in Canada. Some of that even bled into real life, too, when someone threw gravel at Trudeau during an election stop in September.

