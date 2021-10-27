Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Says He Plans On Still Being In Charge Of The Liberals For The Next Election

Delivered with a classic Trudeau smile. 😏

Jamie Roach | Dreamstime

He's been through three elections (and three election victories) but Justin Trudeau isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Speaking at a press conference during the swearing-in of his new cabinet, the prime minister bluntly expressed his intention to still be in charge of the Liberal Party for the next election — whenever it may be.

"Do you intend on leading the Liberal party into the next election?" the reporter asked.

Trudeau's answer was short and sweet.

"Yes," he said, before his cabinet behind him erupted into a round of applause and the PM flashed a smile at the journalist.

Canada's next election was supposed to be in 2023, but Trudeau's snap election in 2021 means we could have to wait until 2025 for the next time Trudeau gets to lead his party for the voting!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

