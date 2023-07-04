Ontario's Secret 'Purple Road' Leads You To Dreamy Lavender Fields & Quaint Small Villages
You can go on a sweet-smelling summer adventure.
You can go on a stunning adventure this summer by following this secret Ontario "road." The Ontario Lavender Association has laid out the ultimate road trip, the Purple Road, that leads past fragrant fields, quaint small towns, and more.
The Purple Road was "created to provide a consumer resource to easily find lavender farms in Ontario," according to Stonewell Lavender Farm. It allows locals and vacationers alike to find a lavender farm that is close to them and plan a dreamy day trip.
There are currently 37 members along the road and you can enjoy endless purple blooms, events, food, and more.
Each farm has its own unique activities such as cafés, stone circles, and labyrinths. Some are home to other flowers or plants like sunflowers and apple orchards. All farms offer either professional or amateur photographer opportunities.
Stonewell Lavender Farm, located in Erin, boasts yoga, sound baths, crystal healing and meditation. It also sells products like essential oils, soap, and lip balm.
Other farms along the road include Avalon Lavender Farm, which offers dreamy high tea picnics in the fields, and Purple Hill Lavender, which also is hosting luxury picnics amongst the blooms.
The OLA has an interactive map of all of the farms on the Purple Road. You can use the map to find farms that offer specialty products, wedding photos, and more.
According to Stonewell Lavender Farm, the month of July and the first few weeks of August are the best times to visit a lavender field as this is when most plants are in bloom.
Many lavender farms are situated in quaint villages such as Bayfield or Creemore, so you can get your small town fill after exploring the fields.
If getting lost in sweet-smelling blooms sounds like your idea of a perfect summer day then you'll want to check out some of the farms along the Purple Road this summer.
