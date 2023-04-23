6 Things About Life On Canada's East Coast That Will Make You Want To Move There
Ontario can't compete. 🤷
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, it's safe to say I have a soft spot when it comes to the East Coast of Canada.
I moved to B.C. almost two years ago, and I'm constantly surprised by how many people I meet that have never even thought about travelling to Atlantic Canada.
I get it — it's painfully far away, there are basically two months of the year with decent weather, and the flights are wildly expensive. I tell them all the same thing though — it's worth it.
Most of the time that's fine with me anyways, because I don't necessarily want people swarming in. Lately though, I've been finding myself defensive of my home and I think it deserves a little recognition.
So, for all the people who roll their eyes at the thought of living in small-town New Brunswick, this one's for you.
Here are some of the reasons why the East Coast is a great place to call home.
The people
After living in Ontario and Vancouver, East Coast hospitality is what I miss the most. It's not like there aren't rude people of course, but I loved the feeling of community back in my hometown.
If you're walking down the sidewalk or on a trail you're going to get a "hello" and a wave from most people you pass by.
The cheaper housing
Looking at my bank account also makes me homesick. Vancouver is the most expensive place to rent in the country, so it's not exactly tough to beat the prices, but still, you can find way better deals in the Maritimes.
Halifax has actually gotten wildly expensive now, so this doesn't really hold true there, but other communities actually have somewhat affordable housing — which seems like a long-lost concept for other areas in Canada.
The slow-paced lifestyle
Even in Halifax, which is the big city of the East Coast, I find that life's just a bit slower. The hustle and bustle of Vancouver (don't even get me started on Toronto) slips away there.
There are just less people, more room, and less of a "go go go" mentality.
You tend to spend less money
To be fair, this is partially because there's just less to do there than places with big cities. Still, whenever I'm home for a visit I find myself pocketing some extra cash.
I spend way more time just hanging out and going outdoors, instead of hitting up the mall or going for $18 cocktails.
The nature
I'm not gonna lie, nothing really beats B.C. in this category — which is a big reason why I love living out here. New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I, and Newfoundland all offer their own natural beauty though.
The sandy beaches of south shore Nova Scotia and the rolling hills of Fundy National Park outshine anything I experienced living in Ontario.
You can avoid crowds
While the provinces do offer their fair share of scenery, a lot of popular parks, trails, camping spots and tourist destinations are way too overcrowded.
People the East Coast is kind of underrated, you get the space to enjoy these things.