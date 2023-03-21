Lynx Air Is Offering $1 Flights With Its 'Looney Tuesday' Sale, But Not For Long
Cheap summer flights? Yes please! ✈️
How do $1 flights sound? Pretty good, if you ask us!
Ultra low-cost carrier Lynx Air is having a "Looney Tuesday" sale where you can pay $1 for the cost of a flight — but only for a limited time!
One of Canada's low-cost carriers, Lynx Air has been called the "Dollarama of airlines," and this $ 1 sale is a prime example of the airline's similar bargain offerings.
While the flight itself, or base fare, costs $1, it's worth noting that travellers will still have to pay for the cost of additional taxes and fees, including federal and provincial taxes and airport fees.
With the promotion, travellers can book Lynx Air flights for as low as $45 one-way, like Calgary to Victoria, B.C., where you can see the city's famous Butchart Gardens or take a historic tour of British Columbia's capital.
You can also get flights from Toronto to Vancouver for as cheap as $48.73 with the promotion.
If you're concerned about flight cancellations, which have been plaguing many airlines in Canada in recent months, apparently, you don't need to worry — according to Lynx Air, the airline had the lowest cancellation rate in the industry in Canada in the last year.
The Looney Tuesday deal is valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 1 to June 15, 2023, on Lynx Air's Canadian routes.
No promo code is required to book flights with the deal, and the fares are available on Lynx Air's website now.
Travel must be booked by 11:59 p.m. MT on March 21 (or 1:59 a.m. ET on March 22) to get the $1 base fare.
However, if you miss out on this deal (or just aren't prepared to book flights) don't fret! Lynx Air regularly offers its Looney Tuesday sale, so you can keep an eye out for it on Tuesdays in the future.
Where does Lynx Air fly to?
Lynx Air currently flies to 16 destinations, including new U.S. destinations like Orlando, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
In Canada, the airline recently added Montreal and Fredericton to its network.
The Looney Tuesday sale applies to Lynx Air's Canadian routes, including Victoria (YYJ) to Calgary (YYC); Vancouver (YVR) to Toronto (YYZ), Toronto to Halifax (YHZ), and Hamilton (YHM) to Calgary.
Why is Lynx Air so cheap?
As an ultra low-cost carrier in Canada, Lynx Air is able to offer such cheap flights because it has passengers only pay for what they choose on their trip.
This means that travellers can expect to see no hidden fees and won't have to pay extra for things like priority boarding and seat selection (unless they want to).
The company is one of several low-cost airlines in Canada that operates this way, with airlines like Flair Airlines, Swoop, and new Canadian carrier Play Airlines having similar business models.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.