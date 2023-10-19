I Tried All The Mac & Cheese Brands From Canadian Grocery Stores & Time To Break Up With KD
Macaroni and cheese is a staple in many Canadian homes, and it makes sense because it's delicious, filling and cheap. But which grocery store option is worth your hard-earned cheddar?
I went to a Loblaws grocery store in Toronto and grabbed every single box of mac & cheese I could find. Then I went home, cooked them all and tried them one after the other to tell you which one was the best.
Now, for those worried about my health, I'm OK. My stomach did hurt just a tad, but I only ate a couple of bites from each box, so I haven't yet hit my daily calorie intake (I hope).
According to one survey conducted last year, Canadians actually eat a lot more mac and cheese than our American neighbours. You could even argue that KD is the de facto national dish, with apologies to poutine.
As you can imagine with people buying this much macaroni and cheese, everyone's got a favourite. It might seem silly to argue over bite-sized tubular noodles coated in cheese powder, but after doing this taste test, I'm very much ready to argue about it, too.
I grew up eating Kraft Mac and Cheese, not Kraft Dinner, because in Jordan that is the version that was imported into the country. When coming to Canada for university, I had KD once. Here we are eight years later, and I'm trying all the brands as a 29-year-old adult, and wow, does it taste different?
I picked up Kraft Dinner, Cheetos, Annie's, Daiya, President's Choice and no name from the grocery store and ranked them from worst to best.
All of the recipes and instructions, except the vegan mac and cheese, are more or less the same and require around 6 to 8 cups of water for boiling, plus milk and butter to combine with the cheese powder afterward.
Here's how the six different options ranked in my taste test.
Cheetos
Cheetos Mac'N Cheese.
Price: $2.49
Cheetos (yes, the chips brand) has mac and cheese in a box, and no, it should not be a thing.
I was surprised to find that the noodles were a twisted shape, unlike the long tubes you'd expect from a box of mac and cheese.
Even though I prefer the twist, I don't think they work well for mac and cheese because you don't get bursting flavour with every bite.
In this case, I'm glad the blasting effect was kept to a minimum because this mix tasted like one thing: Cheetos. And after trying this flavour as a mac and cheese, I can tell you that Cheetos should stay in their lane because this version was not good.
The colour was so bright and orange that it certainly did not feel safe for my stomach lining. If preservatives had a distinct taste, it would be this box of Cheetos Mac'N Cheese.
The "bold and cheesy flavour" stated on the box couldn't be more accurate but I would add that it tastes like pure preservatives.
Sorry, Cheetos, but just stick to what you do best.
Score: 1/10
Daiya
Daiya Dairy-Free Macaroni and Cheeze.
Price: $5.99
Daiya is a dairy-free "mac and cheeze" with the cheesiest smells and consistency across the board. So, even though it didn't have actual cheese in the packaging, which was seriously off-putting, it smelled like the closest thing to homemade mac and cheese from all the ones I tried.
Unfortunately, it didn't taste great and the experience wasn't pleasant.
For starters, the "cheeze" was squeezed out of a bag, and it was so gooey and slimy it made the pasta shine. Secondly, the cheddar cheese taste reminded me of feet. Gross.
Some ingredients in the "cheeze" include natural flavours, pea protein, tricalcium phosphate, cane sugar, lactic acid, yeast, Xanthan gum, annatto colour and onion. I'm not sure which ingredient is responsible for that low-key feet taste, but the flavour definitely wasn't as "rich and creamy" as promised.
The elbow pasta was gluten-free and still great, which are two things you don't hear often. So, if you eat a gluten-free diet, I suggest buying the pack and making your own sauce with the pasta because Daiya was not it.
Score: 3/10
Kraft Dinner (KD)
Kraft Dinner.
Price: $1.99
I'm unsure what the obsession with KD is because it is not the best nor cheapest option at the grocery store. It might be a nostalgia thing because I don't know a single Canadian who doesn't light up when KD is mentioned.
For those who don't know, Kraft Dinner, most commonly known as KD, is the same as Kraft Mac and Cheese in the U.S.
Seth Rogen and Ice Cube got deep about the matter in an episode of First We Feast on YouTube, where they shared their favourite snacks.
"What? What is going on in Canada?" Ice Cube told the Canadian actor. "Where's the fun in Canada? Mac & Cheese is just fun to say!"
But they both agreed that the box's contents were really good, no matter the name.
Nevertheless, I'd argue that KD is just alright.
Even though the box states that there are "no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives," I thought it tasted exactly like that.
Also, it felt like there wasn't any cheese in the box, but it tasted like cardboard instead.
Anyway, I don't get the hype, maybe because I'm not Canadian, but it wasn't as bad as the other brands. I'm just a bit indifferent.
Score: 5/10
no name
No name macaroni & cheese dinner.
Price: $1.14
The no name mac and cheese was the cheapest option but tasted more grand than KD. This brand doesn't rank too highly on my list because the consistency was a bit soggy and mushy, kind of like children's food.
The box states that the macaroni and cheese dinner is "simple," and that, in fact, is true.
It tasted simple, the process was simple and the price was simply cheap.
If the whole dish didn't feel so sloppy, I would reach over to grab this box over the others any day. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
Score: 5.5/10
Annie's
Annie's Macaroni & Cheese.
Price: $1.99
Annie's Macaroni & Cheese Classic Cheddar was delicious. It tasted like what boxed mac and cheese should be, and the cheese was potent but not overpowering like Daiya.
My one comment about Annie's, which is why it didn't win the top score in this taste test, was that the cheese powder did lump a little and it was hard to break apart. There were some bites where I was chewing on pieces of hardened cheese powder, which wasn't the greatest.
However, the pasta was perfectly cooked, and the cheese was good.
I used two tablespoons of butter, but the box said you could add another two tablespoons for a richer flavour, which I'd definitely try next time.
At the time of purchase, Annie's mac and cheese was cheaper than usual because of a promotion that was taking place, but generally, the box is around $2.50.
Annie's is branded as one of the healthier mac and cheese options because 80% of its ingredients are organic, with no artificial flavours or synthetic colours. It also contains "real cheese and milk ingredients."
So, it was technically the second-cheapest option and the second-best brand too.
I would get Annie's again.
Score: 8/10
President's Choice
President's Choice White Cheddar Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Dinner.
Price: $2.49
President's Choice is sometimes overlooked, but to me, it's slowly become a brand I look for. Have you tried PC chocolate chip cookies? They are the best grocery store cookies ever and I will fight anyone about it.
Their mac and cheese is up there now too.
I picked up the President's Choice White Cheddar Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Dinner and it was delicious.
The cheese wasn't overpowering, the pasta was soft and elbow-shaped, just like I like them, and the combination of both complimented one another.
With every bite, white cheddar sauce was squeezed out of the macaroni, which made for a delightful experience, especially because the cheese was finger-lickingly pleasant.
The pasta tasted better than KD and the cheese, even though not yellow cheddar, was refreshing and new.
Overall, yes, yes and yes.
Score: 9/10